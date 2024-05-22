**How to download onto computer from YouTube Premium?**
YouTube Premium is a popular subscription service offered by YouTube that allows users to enjoy ad-free videos, background playback, and access to YouTube Originals. One of the significant perks of YouTube Premium is the ability to download videos for offline viewing. However, if you’re wondering how to download videos onto your computer from YouTube Premium, it’s important to note that YouTube Premium currently does not support direct downloads to desktops. The download feature is primarily designed for mobile devices using the YouTube app. Nevertheless, there are alternative methods you can employ to save YouTube Premium videos on your computer for offline use.
To commence the process, you will need to consider employing a reliable, third-party video downloader. These tools often come in the form of software or browser extensions. Here, we will discuss two popular methods that enable you to save your favorite YouTube Premium videos to your computer:
Method 1: Using a Video Downloader Software
1. Select a trustworthy video downloader software like 4K Video Downloader, Any Video Converter, or Freemake Video Downloader.
2. Visit the official website of your chosen software and download it to your computer.
3. Install the software following the provided instructions.
4. Once installed, open the video downloader software.
5. Open the YouTube Premium video you wish to download on your computer’s web browser.
6. Copy the URL of the video from the address bar.
7. Return to the video downloader software and paste the URL into the designated area.
8. Choose the desired video quality and file format.
9. Select the location on your computer where you would like to save the video.
10. Click on the “Download” or similar button to initiate the download process.
11. Wait for the download to complete.
12. Once downloaded, you can access the YouTube Premium video offline on your computer.
Method 2: Using a Browser Extension
1. Install a reliable browser extension such as Video DownloadHelper (for Firefox) or YouTube Video Downloader (for Chrome).
2. Visit the official website of the browser extension you have chosen.
3. Download and install the extension according to the provided instructions.
4. Open the YouTube Premium video you want to download on your computer’s web browser.
5. Look for the download button provided by the installed browser extension. It is usually located near the video.
6. Click on the download button and choose the desired video quality and file format.
7. Select the location on your computer where you want to save the video.
8. Wait for the download to complete.
9. You can now access the YouTube Premium video offline on your computer.
FAQs about downloading YouTube Premium videos onto a computer:
1. Can I download YouTube Premium videos directly to my computer?
No, YouTube Premium does not support direct downloads to desktops. However, you can use third-party video downloader software or browser extensions to save YouTube Premium videos on your computer.
2. Are third-party video downloader software safe to use?
Yes, most reputable video downloader software are safe to use. Be sure to download from trusted sources and read reviews before installation.
3. Can I use online websites to download YouTube Premium videos?
Using online websites for downloading YouTube Premium videos is possible but not recommended, as they may pose security risks and often provide lesser quality files.
4. Do browser extensions work on all web browsers?
No, browser extensions are designed specific to certain web browsers. Make sure to choose a browser extension compatible with your web browser.
5. Can I download YouTube Premium videos in bulk?
Yes, most video downloader software and browser extensions support batch downloads, enabling you to download multiple videos simultaneously.
6. Can I download YouTube Premium videos in different formats?
Yes, video downloader software and browser extensions usually offer a range of video formats to choose from, including MP4, AVI, WMV, and more.
7. Can I download YouTube Premium videos in different resolutions?
Yes, you can typically select from a variety of video resolutions, ranging from 360p to 4K, depending on your chosen video downloader software or browser extension.
8. Can I save YouTube Premium videos on external storage devices?
Yes, once downloaded onto your computer, you can transfer YouTube Premium videos to external storage devices like USB drives or external hard drives.
9. Do downloaded YouTube Premium videos expire?
No, downloaded YouTube Premium videos remain accessible offline until you delete them from your computer.
10. Can I share downloaded YouTube Premium videos with others?
The ability to share downloaded YouTube Premium videos depends on the terms of service set by YouTube. Be sure to abide by copyright laws and guidelines when sharing videos.
11. Can I convert downloaded YouTube Premium videos to different formats?
Yes, many video downloader software and browser extensions offer video conversion features, allowing you to convert downloaded videos to different formats if desired.
12. Is it legal to download YouTube Premium videos?
Downloading YouTube Premium videos for personal offline viewing is generally considered acceptable. However, distributing or using downloaded videos for commercial purposes without appropriate permissions may infringe upon copyright laws.