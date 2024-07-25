Are you in need of installing Norton antivirus software on another computer? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered! In this article, we will provide a comprehensive step-by-step guide on how to download and install Norton on another computer. So, let’s get started!
Step 1: Ensure You Have a Norton Subscription
Before downloading Norton, it is crucial to ensure that you have an active Norton subscription. You can either purchase Norton online or find a retail store nearby to make your purchase.
Step 2: Sign in to Your Norton Account
To proceed with the installation, you need to sign in to your Norton account. Visit the official Norton website and click on “Sign In” located at the top-right corner. Enter your login credentials and click on “Sign In” again.
Step 3: Access the Norton Dashboard
Once you are signed in, you will be redirected to the Norton dashboard. This is where you can manage your Norton subscription and download the software.
Step 4: Locate Your Norton Product
On the Norton dashboard, find the Norton product that you want to download on another computer, and click on the “Download” button next to it.
How to download Norton on another computer?
Step 5: Choose Your Device
From the drop-down menu, select the option “Another Computer” as the device you want to install Norton on.
Step 6: Send Download Link
After selecting another computer, click on the “Send a Download Link” button. This action will send an installation link to the email address associated with your Norton account.
Step 7: Open the Email
Now, access your email account and locate the email sent by Norton. Open it and look for the download link.
Step 8: Download the Installer
By clicking on the download link in the email, you will initiate the download of a Norton installer file on another computer. Choose a location on your computer to save the file.
Step 9: Run the Installer
Once the download is complete, locate the downloaded installer file and double-click on it to run it.
Step 10: Follow the Installation Wizard
Follow the on-screen prompts of the Norton installation wizard to complete the installation process on the other computer. You may need to agree to the terms and conditions and customize the installation preferences if desired.
Step 11: Sign in and Activate
During the installation process, you will be prompted to sign in to your Norton account on the other computer. Enter your credentials and activate your Norton product by following the instructions provided.
Step 12: Update and Scan
After activating, ensure that you update your Norton product to the latest version. Once updated, run a full system scan to ensure complete protection on the other computer.
Now that you know how to download Norton on another computer let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
FAQs:
1. How many devices can I protect with my Norton subscription?
Norton subscriptions offer protection for multiple devices, depending on the plan you choose. It can vary from 1 to 10 devices.
2. Can I transfer my Norton subscription to another computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Norton subscription to another computer by following the steps outlined in this article.
3. Can I install Norton on both Windows and Mac computers?
Norton offers compatibility for both Windows and Mac computers, allowing you to install it on either or both platforms.
4. Is Norton compatible with mobile devices?
Yes, Norton provides antivirus protection for mobile devices as well. You can download the Norton mobile app from your device’s app store.
5. Can I download Norton on multiple computers with a single subscription?
Yes, as long as your Norton subscription allows multiple device installations, you can download Norton on multiple computers.
6. What happens if my Norton subscription expires?
Once your Norton subscription expires, you will no longer receive updates or protection against threats. It is crucial to renew your subscription to maintain security.
7. Can I reinstall Norton on the same computer after formatting it?
Yes, you can reinstall Norton on the same computer after formatting it. Log in to your Norton account and follow the installation steps outlined in this article.
8. Is it necessary to uninstall the previous version of Norton before installing a new one?
In most cases, Norton installations automatically detect and remove previous versions. However, it is recommended to uninstall the older version manually if any issues arise during installation.
9. Can I download Norton using a different internet browser?
Yes, you can use any internet browser to download Norton on another computer. It is compatible with popular browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
10. Can I download Norton on a computer without an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is essential to download Norton on another computer. It is necessary to download the installation files and activate the product.
11. How long does it take to download and install Norton?
The download and installation time for Norton may vary depending on the speed of your internet connection and the computer’s performance. On average, it can be completed in a few minutes.
12. What should I do if I encounter an error during the Norton installation?
If you encounter any errors during the installation process, try restarting the computer and running the installer again. If the issue persists, reach out to Norton customer support for assistance.
Now that you are equipped with the knowledge of how to download Norton on another computer, you can ensure the protection of multiple devices easily and efficiently. Stay safe online with Norton!