How to download netflix to watch offline on computer?

Netflix is undoubtedly one of the most popular streaming platforms worldwide, offering a vast library of movies, TV shows, and documentaries. While it’s predominantly used to stream content online, Netflix also allows users to download movies and shows to watch offline on their computers. If you’re wondering how to download Netflix to watch offline on your computer, follow the step-by-step guide below.
Downloading Netflix on Windows or Mac Computers
To watch Netflix offline on your computer, you’ll need to use the Netflix app for Windows 10 or the Netflix app for macOS 10.10 or later. Follow these simple steps:
1. Install and Launch the Netflix App:
– Visit the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 or the App Store for macOS.
– Search for the Netflix app, download, and install it.
– Launch the app and sign in to your Netflix account.
2. Browse and Select Content:
– Explore the vast collection of movies and TV shows available on Netflix.
– Find the content you want to download by browsing through categories or searching for a specific title.
3. Start Downloading:
– Once you’ve found the content you want to download, click on it to open the details page.
– Look for the download icon (a downward arrow or a download symbol) and click on it.
4. Wait for the Download to Complete:
– The download will begin, and a progress indicator will appear.
– Depending on the length of the movie or show and your internet connection speed, the download might take a few minutes.
5. Access Your Downloads:
– To access your downloaded content, click on the “Menu” icon (three horizontal lines) located on the top-left corner of the Netflix app.
– Select “My Downloads” from the dropdown menu.
– You’ll find all your downloaded movies and TV shows in this section.
6. Watch Offline:
– Now, you can watch your downloaded Netflix content offline, anytime and anywhere, without an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download Netflix content on any computer?
No, you can only download Netflix content on Windows 10 computers or macOS 10.10 or later computers using the official Netflix app.
2. Can I download content on unlimited devices?
Netflix allows you to download content on up to 100 devices linked to your Netflix account. However, there might be restrictions on the number of downloads per device depending on your subscription plan.
3. Can I download all movies and TV shows on Netflix?
Not all content on Netflix is available for download due to licensing agreements. However, a significant portion of the Netflix library is available for offline viewing.
4. How much storage space do downloaded Netflix movies and shows occupy?
The storage space occupied by a downloaded movie or TV show episode depends on the length and quality of the content. Generally, a movie can take up anywhere from 0.2 GB to 1 GB, while TV show episodes range from 0.1 GB to 0.5 GB.
5. How long can I keep downloaded Netflix content?
The availability of your downloaded content depends on the licensing agreements between Netflix and content providers. Some content might expire after a few days or weeks. However, you can always renew the download by connecting to the internet and opening the Netflix app.
6. Can I share my downloaded Netflix content with others?
No, downloaded Netflix content is DRM-protected and can only be accessed using the Netflix app on the device used for the download. It cannot be shared or transferred to other devices.
7. Can I organize my downloaded content?
Yes, you can create multiple profiles within your Netflix account and download content to each profile separately. This way, you can easily organize your downloaded content based on personal preferences.
8. Can I download content in different video qualities?
Yes, Netflix offers three video quality options for downloads: Standard, Good, and Best. The video quality affects the storage space occupied by the downloaded content, with Best quality offering the highest resolution but using more storage.
9. Can I download content when traveling internationally?
Yes, you can download Netflix content and watch it offline while traveling internationally. However, the availability of specific titles might vary based on regional licensing agreements.
10. Does downloading content from Netflix use data?
No, once content is downloaded, it can be watched offline without using any internet data.
11. Can I download content to an external hard drive?
No, currently, Netflix only allows downloads to internal storage on your computer.
12. Can I download Netflix content on mobile devices too?
Yes, Netflix offers offline downloads on mobile devices running iOS 9.0 or later and Android 4.4.2 or later. The process is similar to downloading on a computer, using the Netflix app available on the respective app stores.
Now that you have the knowledge, downloading Netflix content to watch offline on your computer is a breeze. Simply follow the steps outlined above, and you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite movies and shows with or without an internet connection. Happy offline streaming!