Have you ever wanted to download your favorite Netflix shows onto your computer? Maybe you’re traveling and want to watch them offline, or perhaps you want to save them for a long flight. Whatever the reason may be, the good news is that Netflix now allows you to download shows and movies for offline viewing. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to download Netflix shows onto your computer, and also address some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to download Netflix shows onto my computer?
To download Netflix shows onto your computer, follow these steps:
1. Update the Netflix app: Ensure that you have the latest version of the Netflix app installed on your computer. You can check for updates in your app store or on the Netflix website.
2. Login to your Netflix account: Open the Netflix app on your computer and log in with your account credentials.
3. Search for a show: Use the search bar or browse through the available shows and movies to find the content you want to download.
4. Select a show or movie: Once you’ve found the show or movie you want to download, click on it to open the details page.
5. Check for download availability: Look for the download icon, which usually looks like a downward-facing arrow, on the details page. If the show or movie is available for download, you’ll see this icon.
6. Start the download: Click on the download icon to initiate the download process. Depending on the length and quality of the content, the download may take a few minutes to complete.
7. Access your downloaded content: Once the download is finished, you can access your downloaded shows and movies by going to the “My Downloads” section in the Netflix app.
Now that you know how to download Netflix shows onto your computer, let’s address some related questions:
FAQs
1. Can I download any show or movie on Netflix?
Yes, not all but many shows and movies on Netflix are available for download. However, some content may not be available due to licensing restrictions.
2. Can I download shows and movies onto my computer’s hard drive?
Yes, when you download shows or movies on the Netflix app, they are stored on your computer’s hard drive.
3. Can I download shows using a web browser instead of the Netflix app?
No, currently downloading shows and movies is only supported on the Netflix app for Windows 10 or later.
4. How many shows or movies can I download at once?
The number of shows or movies you can download depends on the available storage space on your computer. The more storage you have, the more content you can download.
5. Can I play the downloaded content if I cancel my Netflix subscription?
No, once your Netflix subscription is canceled, you won’t be able to play the downloaded content anymore.
6. How long can I keep the downloaded content?
You can keep the downloaded content on your computer for as long as you have an active Netflix subscription. However, some content may have an expiration date and will be automatically removed from your device.
7. Can I download shows and movies on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download shows and movies on multiple devices, as long as they are signed in to the same Netflix account. However, the number of downloads per device may be limited based on your subscription plan.
8. Can I download content while streaming something else on Netflix?
No, you can’t download content while streaming another show or movie on Netflix. You’ll need to pause or stop streaming before starting a download.
9. Can I download shows in high definition (HD) quality?
Yes, you can choose the video quality for your downloads. Netflix offers different quality options, including standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD).
10. Can I share my downloaded content with others?
No, downloaded content is intended for personal use only and cannot be shared with others.
11. Can I download shows and movies on a Mac?
Yes, you can download shows and movies on a Mac using the Netflix app, but it requires macOS 10.10 or later.
12. Will the downloaded content take up a lot of storage space on my computer?
The amount of storage space used by downloaded content varies depending on the length and quality of the shows and movies. Higher-quality content will require more storage space.