How to Download Netflix Shows onto a Computer
Netflix is a popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of exciting TV shows and movies for its subscribers. While streaming these shows online is convenient, sometimes you might prefer to download them onto your computer for offline viewing. Whether you’re preparing for a long flight or simply want to enjoy your favorite shows without an internet connection, downloading Netflix shows onto a computer is a simple process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to help you enjoy your Netflix content even when you’re offline.
**To download Netflix shows onto your computer, follow these steps:**
1. **Subscribe to Netflix**: Make sure you have an active Netflix subscription.
2. **Download and install the Netflix app**: Visit the Microsoft Store, App Store, or Netflix website to download and install the Netflix app for Windows 10 or macOS.
3. **Launch the Netflix app**: Open the Netflix app on your computer and sign in to your account.
4. **Search for your desired show**: Use the search bar to find the TV show or movie you want to download.
5. **Select the show**: Click on the show to open its details page.
6. **Check if the show is available for download**: Look for the download icon (a downward-facing arrow) on the show’s details page. If the icon is visible, it means the show is available for download.
7. **Click on the download icon**: Click on the download icon to start the download.
8. **Choose the video quality**: Select your preferred video quality. Higher quality will take up more storage space on your computer.
9. **Wait for the download to complete**: Once you click the download button, the Netflix app will download the show onto your computer. You can check the progress in the Downloads section.
10. **Access your downloaded shows**: Click on the menu icon (usually three horizontal lines) and go to the “My Downloads” section to access all your downloaded shows.
11. **Enjoy offline viewing**: Now, you can watch your downloaded Netflix shows even when you’re offline, without an internet connection.
12. **Remove downloaded shows**: If you want to free up storage space, you can remove downloaded shows by clicking on the download icon and selecting the “Delete Download” option.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I download Netflix shows on any computer?
Yes, you can download Netflix shows on any computer that supports the Netflix app and meets the system requirements.
Q2: Can I download Netflix shows using a web browser?
No, currently, downloading Netflix shows is only supported through the Netflix app for Windows 10 or macOS.
Q3: Can I download shows on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download shows onto multiple devices as long as they are associated with your Netflix account.
Q4: How many shows can I download at once?
There’s no limit to the number of shows you can download, as long as you have enough storage space on your computer.
Q5: Can I download shows on an external storage device?
No, currently, you can only download shows onto the internal storage of your computer.
Q6: Can I download shows using a free Netflix account?
No, downloading shows is only available for users with an active Netflix subscription.
Q7: How long do downloaded shows stay on my computer?
Downloaded shows remain on your computer as long as you have an active Netflix subscription. Some shows might expire and need to be downloaded again.
Q8: Can I share downloaded shows with others?
No, downloaded shows are protected by DRM (Digital Rights Management) and can only be viewed through the Netflix app on the device they were downloaded on.
Q9: Can I download shows while traveling internationally?
Yes, downloaded shows can be accessed and watched while traveling internationally, as long as your Netflix subscription is still valid in the country you’re visiting.
Q10: Can I fast forward or rewind downloaded shows?
Yes, downloaded shows can be fast forwarded or rewound just like streaming shows.
Q11: How much storage space do downloaded shows occupy?
The amount of storage space required depends on the video quality you choose. Higher quality videos take up more space.
Q12: Can I download shows if my Netflix subscription has expired?
No, you need an active Netflix subscription to download shows. Once your subscription expires, downloaded content becomes inaccessible.