**How to download Netflix on computer to watch offline?**
Netflix is a popular streaming platform that offers a plethora of movies, TV shows, and documentaries. While it is primarily designed for online streaming, there might be times when you want to watch your favorite content offline, such as when you’re traveling or have limited internet connectivity. Fortunately, Netflix allows users to download content on their computers for offline viewing. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Netflix on your computer and enjoying your favorite shows even without an internet connection.
Before we delve into the steps, let’s ensure that you meet the minimum requirements to download Netflix for offline viewing on your computer:
– A computer or laptop running Windows 10 version 1607 (Anniversary Update) or later.
– The latest version of the Netflix app from the Microsoft Store.
– A Netflix subscription (offline downloads are available for users with standard or premium plans, but not on the basic plan).
How to download Netflix on your computer:
1. Open the Microsoft Store on your computer. You can find it in the Start menu or by searching for it in the search bar.
2. Type “Netflix” in the search bar of the Microsoft Store.
3. Click on the Netflix app from the search results.
4. Click on the “Get” or “Install” button to download and install the Netflix app on your computer.
5. Once the installation is complete, click on the “Launch” button to open the Netflix app.
How to download content from Netflix for offline viewing:
1. Open the Netflix app on your computer.
2. Log in to your Netflix account if you haven’t already.
3. Search for the TV show or movie that you want to download. You can browse through different categories or use the search bar for quicker access.
4. Click on the title of the content you want to download.
5. On the content’s description page, you will find the “Download” icon (a downward-facing arrow). Click on it.
6. The download will begin, and you can monitor the progress by going to the “Downloads” tab, which can be accessed from the menu at the top-left corner of the Netflix app.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download Netflix on any computer?
No, the ability to download Netflix content for offline viewing is currently only available for computers running Windows 10 and using the Netflix app from the Microsoft Store.
2. Can I download any TV show or movie on Netflix?
Not all content on Netflix is available for offline download due to licensing restrictions. However, a vast selection of movies and TV shows can be downloaded.
3. Where can I find my downloaded Netflix content?
You can access your downloaded content by clicking on the “Downloads” tab in the Netflix app. It allows you to manage, delete, or watch your downloaded shows and movies.
4. How long can I keep the downloaded content?
The duration you can keep downloaded content varies depending on licensing agreements. Some content may expire after a few days, while other titles may have no expiration date as long as you have an active Netflix subscription.
5. Can I download content on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download content on multiple devices as long as they’re using the Netflix app and meet the minimum requirements for offline downloads.
6. Can I watch downloaded content when I’m not connected to the internet?
Absolutely! Once you’ve downloaded the content, you can watch it offline without an internet connection. It’s perfect for long flights or areas with limited connectivity.
7. How many titles can I download at once?
There is no limit to the number of titles you can download, as long as you have enough storage space on your device. However, keep in mind that downloading excessive content may consume a significant amount of storage.
8. Can I download content in HD quality?
Yes, Netflix allows you to download content in HD quality, provided it is available for offline viewing in HD.
9. Can I download content on external storage devices?
Unfortunately, the Netflix app only allows downloads to the internal storage of your computer. You cannot download content directly to external devices.
10. Can I download content while using a free trial?
No, offline downloads are only available for users with standard or premium Netflix subscriptions. It is not accessible during the free trial period.
11. Can I download content to a computer running macOS or Linux?
Currently, Netflix’s offline download feature is only available for Windows computers. macOS and Linux users can still enjoy Netflix through online streaming.
12. Can I share downloaded content with other people?
No, downloaded content is encrypted and can only be watched on the device where it was downloaded. Sharing downloaded files is not supported by Netflix.