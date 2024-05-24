With the growing popularity of streaming platforms, Netflix has become a household name for binge-watching TV shows and movies. However, sometimes it can be inconvenient to rely on an internet connection every time you want to watch an episode. Luckily, Netflix now allows its users to download episodes directly to their computers for offline viewing. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Netflix episodes to your computer.
How to download Netflix episodes to your computer?
To download Netflix episodes to your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the Netflix app on your Windows 10 computer or tablet.
2. Sign in to your Netflix account and make sure you have a subscription plan that allows downloads.
3. Choose the TV show or movie you want to download by clicking on its thumbnail.
4. On the show or movie description page, you will find a download button represented by a downward-facing arrowhead. Click on it.
5. Select the video quality you prefer. Netflix offers Standard and High video quality options for downloads. Note that higher quality requires more storage space and takes longer to download.
6. Choose the storage location on your computer where you want to save the downloaded episodes. Make sure you have enough free space available to store them.
7. Click on the Download button to start the download process.
8. Wait for the download to complete. The time it takes depends on the file size and your internet connection speed.
Once the download is complete, you can access the downloaded episodes in the “My Downloads” section of the Netflix app. Enjoy your offline viewing experience!
Now that you know how to download Netflix episodes to your computer, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. Can I only download Netflix episodes on a Windows 10 computer?
No, you can also download episodes on Mac computers and laptops. However, it requires using the Netflix app from the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 or the Netflix website on Mac.
2. How many episodes can I download at once?
There is no limit to the number of episodes you can download. However, keep in mind the available storage space on your computer.
3. Can I download episodes using a mobile hotspot?
Yes, but make sure you have a stable internet connection to avoid interruptions during the download process.
4. Can I watch the downloaded episodes after my Netflix subscription expires?
No, the downloaded episodes are only accessible through the Netflix app while you have an active subscription.
5. Can I download Netflix shows on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose an external hard drive as the storage location for your downloaded episodes.
6. Can I download episodes without the Netflix app?
No, currently, downloading episodes is only possible through the Netflix app for Windows 10 or the Netflix website for Mac.
7. Can I share the downloaded episodes with others?
No, the downloaded episodes are encrypted and can only be accessed through your Netflix account.
8. Can I download episodes while streaming?
No, if you are streaming a show or movie, the download option will not be available. You need to stop the streaming and go to the show or movie description page to start the download.
9. Can I download an entire TV series at once?
Yes, you can download an entire TV series by clicking on the download button from the show’s main page. However, keep in mind the storage space required.
10. How long can I keep the downloaded episodes?
As long as you have an active Netflix subscription, you can keep the downloaded episodes. However, if a show or movie gets removed from Netflix, you won’t be able to access the downloaded episodes anymore.
11. Are all Netflix shows and movies available for download?
No, not all shows and movies are available for download due to licensing restrictions. You will see a download button on eligible content.
12. Can I download Netflix content in other languages?
Yes, you can download Netflix content in multiple languages. Just make sure to choose the desired language before starting the download.