Periscope, the live video streaming platform, has gained immense popularity for its ability to connect users across the globe. Whether you are a content creator or someone who enjoys watching live streams, you may find yourself wanting to download your Periscope videos to your computer for various reasons. In this article, we will walk you through the process of downloading your Periscopes and answer some related FAQs.
How to Download My Periscopes to My Computer?
The easiest way to download your Periscopes to your computer is by using a third-party website or app called “Download Periscope Videos”. All you need to do is follow these step-by-step instructions:
1. Open Periscope on your browser or mobile app and log into your account.
2. Find the Periscope video you wish to download.
3. Copy the URL of the Periscope video. You can do this by clicking on the share button and selecting the option to copy the link.
4. Open a new tab or window in your browser and visit the website “Download Periscope Videos” (periscopevideo.tv).
5. Paste the URL of your Periscope video into the provided field on the website.
6. Click on the “Download” button next to the field.
7. Wait for the website to process the video.
8. Once the video is processed, you will be presented with download options. Select the preferred quality and format for your video.
9. Right-click on the download link and choose the option to save the video to your computer.
10. Choose a destination folder on your computer and click “Save”.
Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded your Periscope video to your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions About Downloading Periscopes
1. Can I download Periscope videos without using any third-party tools?
While Periscope does not provide a built-in option to download videos, using third-party tools like “Download Periscope Videos” is the easiest and most reliable way to do so.
2. Are there any other websites or apps to download Periscope videos?
Apart from “Download Periscope Videos,” there are other websites and apps available, such as “Periscope Video Downloader” or “Saveting.”
3. Can I download Periscope videos using my mobile device?
Yes, you can use the same process mentioned above on your mobile browser to download Periscope videos to your smartphone or tablet.
4. Are there any desktop applications available to download Periscope videos?
There are desktop applications, such as 4K Video Downloader or Bigasoft Video Downloader, that support downloading Periscope videos to your computer.
5. Can I edit the downloaded Periscope videos?
Once you have downloaded a Periscope video to your computer, you can use video editing software, such as Adobe Premiere Pro or iMovie, to edit the video as per your requirements.
6. Can I download someone else’s Periscope videos?
You can only download your own Periscope videos or videos that have been shared with you. Downloading someone else’s videos without their permission would be a violation of copyright laws.
7. Can I download Periscope videos in different formats?
The third-party tools mentioned earlier allow you to choose from different video formats (such as MP4, AVI, or MKV) based on your preferences.
8. Can I download Periscopes in high definition (HD) resolution?
Yes, you can select the high definition (HD) option while downloading Periscope videos, provided the original video was streamed in HD.
9. Is it possible to download Periscope videos from a protected or private account?
No, the process mentioned above applies to public Periscope videos only. Protected or private accounts restrict the ability to download videos.
10. Can I download the comments and hearts along with the video?
Unfortunately, the third-party tools mentioned earlier only download the video content itself and do not include the accompanying comments or hearts.
11. Can I download Periscope videos from the website on my computer?
Yes, you can download Periscope videos directly from the website on your computer using the same process described earlier.
12. Are there any legal restrictions on downloading Periscope videos?
As long as you are downloading your own videos or have permission from the creators, downloading Periscope videos for personal use does not violate any legal restrictions. However, using downloaded videos for commercial purposes without proper authorization may infringe copyright laws.
Now that you know how to download your Periscopes to your computer, you can easily access and enjoy them offline whenever you want. Remember to respect other users’ rights and always obtain permission before downloading and using other people’s content.