How to download musical ly on a computer?

Ever since the app Musical.ly became popular among smartphone users, many people have wondered if it’s possible to download it on their computers. While the app is primarily designed for mobile devices, there are a few ways to enjoy Musical.ly on your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Musical.ly on a computer step by step.
Method 1: Using an Android Emulator
The first method involves using an Android emulator, which allows you to run Android apps on your computer. There are many options available, but we will focus on using the popular emulator, Bluestacks.
Step 1: Download and Install Bluestacks
Visit the official Bluestacks website and download the emulator for your computer’s operating system. Once the download is complete, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install Bluestacks.
Step 2: Launch Bluestacks
After the installation process is complete, launch Bluestacks on your computer. It may take a few minutes to load initially.
Step 3: Sign in to Google Play Store
Once Bluestacks is fully loaded, sign in to your Google Play Store account using your Google credentials. This will give you access to the Play Store within the emulator.
Step 4: Search for Musical.ly
In the Play Store, search for “Musical.ly” using the search bar. Find the official Musical.ly app from the search results and click on it.
Step 5: Install Musical.ly
Click on the ‘Install’ button on the Musical.ly app page within Bluestacks. The installation process will begin, and within a few moments, Musical.ly will be installed on your computer.
Step 6: Launch Musical.ly
Once the installation is complete, you can find the Musical.ly app icon on the Bluestacks home screen. Click on it to launch the app and start using Musical.ly on your computer!
Method 2: Using the Musical.ly Website
Alternatively, you can use the official Musical.ly website to enjoy its features on your computer without the need for an emulator.
Step 1: Open a Web Browser
Launch your preferred web browser on your computer.
Step 2: Go to the Musical.ly Website
In the address bar, enter the URL “www.musical.ly” and press Enter. This will take you to the official Musical.ly website.
Step 3: Sign in or Create an Account
If you already have a Musical.ly account, sign in using your credentials. If you don’t have an account yet, click on the “Get the App” button on the website and follow the on-screen instructions to create one.
Step 4: Explore Musical.ly
Once logged in, you can explore all the features of Musical.ly directly through the website. It may not offer the exact experience as the app, but you can still enjoy creating and watching videos.
FAQs
1. Can I download Musical.ly on Windows 10?
Yes, using an Android emulator such as Bluestacks, you can download and use Musical.ly on a Windows 10 computer.
2. Is Bluestacks safe to use?
Yes, Bluestacks is a safe and popular Android emulator used by millions of people worldwide.
3. Are there any other Android emulators I can use?
Yes, there are several other options available such as Nox Player, MEmu, and Andyroid.
4. Can I download Musical.ly on a Mac?
Yes, you can use Bluestacks or any other compatible Android emulator on a Mac to download and use Musical.ly.
5. Is the Musical.ly app free to download?
Yes, downloading the Musical.ly app is free, but there may be in-app purchases offered.
6. Can I save Musical.ly videos on my computer?
Unfortunately, saving Musical.ly videos directly to your computer is not officially supported.
7. Can I use Musical.ly on my computer without an emulator?
Yes, you can use the Musical.ly website to access certain features of the app on your computer without an emulator.
8. Can I use my existing Musical.ly account on the website?
Yes, you can use your existing Musical.ly account to log in to the website and access your profile.
9. Does Musical.ly work on Linux?
Since Linux is not natively supported by the Musical.ly app, you will need to use an Android emulator to run it.
10. Can I download videos from Musical.ly to watch them offline?
Musical.ly does not have a built-in feature to download videos for offline viewing.
11. Can I share Musical.ly videos from the website?
Yes, you can share Musical.ly videos directly from the website to other platforms like social media or messaging apps.
12. Can I use the Musical.ly website to edit videos?
While the website offers limited editing capabilities, it doesn’t provide the full range of features available in the app for video editing.