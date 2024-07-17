How to download music video from youtube to my computer?

Ever stumbled upon an incredible music video on YouTube and wished you could save it on your computer to enjoy offline? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of downloading music videos from YouTube to your computer. So, let’s get started!
The easiest and most convenient way to download music videos from YouTube to your computer is by using a reliable third-party video downloader. One such tool is the popular online platform, called “KeepVid”. Here’s how you can utilize KeepVid to save your favorite music videos:
1. Open YouTube on your browser and locate the music video you want to download.
2. Copy the URL of the video from the address bar at the top of your browser.
3. Open a new tab and visit the KeepVid website.
4. On the KeepVid homepage, you will see a text box where you can paste the YouTube video URL.
5. Paste the URL into the text box and click on the “Download” button next to it.
6. After analyzing the URL, KeepVid will present you with various download options and formats.
7. Choose the desired video format and resolution, then click on the corresponding download button.
8. Your browser will prompt you to save the video file on your computer. Choose a location, and the download will begin.
9. Once the download is complete, you can enjoy your favorite music video offline, anytime, anywhere!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I use KeepVid to download music videos from YouTube on any browser?
Yes, KeepVid is compatible with most popular web browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and more.
2. Are there any other reliable video downloaders besides KeepVid?
Certainly! There are several reputable third-party video downloaders available, such as 4K Video Downloader, YTD Video Downloader, and ClipGrab.
3. Is using a video downloader legal?
Downloading copyrighted material without permission may infringe on the rights of content creators and violate YouTube’s terms of service. It’s essential to use downloaded content for personal use only.
4. Can I download music videos in high definition (HD) quality?
Yes, most video downloaders, including KeepVid, provide options to download videos in various resolutions, including HD (High Definition) and UHD (Ultra High Definition).
5. Can I download music videos from YouTube on a mobile device?
Yes, there are mobile applications available for both Android and iOS devices, such as TubeMate and Snaptube, that allow you to download YouTube videos directly to your smartphone or tablet.
6. Is it possible to download YouTube videos without using any third-party software?
While there are websites that claim to offer direct YouTube video downloads, they are often unreliable, filled with ads, or might violate YouTube’s terms of service. It’s generally safer to use a reputable video downloader.
7. Can I extract only the audio from a music video?
Of course! Many video downloaders, including KeepVid, allow you to extract just the audio from a YouTube video and save it as an MP3 or other audio format.
8. Do I need to pay for using video downloaders like KeepVid?
Most video downloaders offer both free and premium versions. The free versions usually have limitations, and the premium versions offer additional features, such as faster downloads and batch downloading.
9. Are there any alternatives to KeepVid?
Yes, there are several alternatives to KeepVid, including SaveFrom.net, Y2mate, and Online Video Converter.
10. Can I use video downloaders for downloading videos from websites other than YouTube?
Absolutely! In addition to YouTube, most video downloaders support downloading videos from various websites, such as Vimeo, Dailymotion, Facebook, and Instagram.
11. Can I pause and resume video downloads using KeepVid?
Yes, KeepVid allows you to pause and resume downloads, making it convenient if you want to download large music video files or have an unstable internet connection.
12. Is it possible to download multiple videos simultaneously using KeepVid?
With the premium version of KeepVid, you can download multiple videos simultaneously, saving you time and effort if you have a long list of music videos to download.
Now that you know how to download music videos from YouTube to your computer, you can build an impressive offline music video library. Enjoy your favorite music videos anytime, anywhere, without worrying about internet connectivity!