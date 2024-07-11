How to download music to your iPhone with a computer?

Introduction
Downloading music to your iPhone is a great way to enjoy your favorite tunes on the go. While there are various methods to add music to your iPhone, using a computer offers a convenient way to manage and transfer a large collection. In this article, we will explore the steps required to download music to your iPhone with a computer.
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Prepare your computer
Ensure that your computer is connected to the internet and has the latest version of iTunes installed.
2. Connect your iPhone to the computer
Use a USB cable to connect your iPhone to your computer. If this is your first time connecting the two devices, you may be prompted to trust the computer on your iPhone.
3. Launch iTunes
Open iTunes on your computer. If it doesn’t open automatically, you can locate and open the application manually.
4. Access your iPhone
Once iTunes is open, you should see your iPhone icon located near the top left corner of the iTunes window. Click on the icon to access your iPhone.
5. Enable manual music management
In the Summary tab of your iPhone, scroll down to the Options section and check the “Manually manage music and videos” box. This will allow you to manually transfer music to your iPhone without syncing.
6. Import music files
In your iTunes library, either click on “File” and select “Add File to Library,” or you can drag and drop music files directly into the iTunes window to import them.
7. Create a playlist
If you want to organize your music into specific playlists, you can create a new playlist before adding the songs. Simply click on the “File” menu, choose “New” then “Playlist,” and give it a name.
8. Add music to your iPhone
Once your music is imported into iTunes, locate the songs or playlists you wish to transfer to your iPhone. Then, drag and drop them onto your iPhone icon in the iTunes sidebar.
9. Wait for the transfer
Allow some time for iTunes to transfer the music files to your iPhone. The duration depends on the size of the files being transferred.
10. Safely eject your iPhone
After the transfer is complete, you can safely disconnect your iPhone from the computer by clicking on the eject button next to your device in the iTunes sidebar.
11. Enjoy your music
Now that you have successfully downloaded music to your iPhone, you can disconnect it from your computer and enjoy your favorite tracks on the go.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I download music from my computer to my iPhone without iTunes?
There are alternative software programs available, such as VLC or iMazing, that allow you to transfer music from your computer to your iPhone without using iTunes.
2. Can I transfer music from Spotify to my iPhone?
No, Spotify does not permit direct music downloads to your iPhone’s local library. However, you can save Spotify songs offline within the Spotify app.
3. Is it legal to download music from the internet?
It depends on the source of the music. Downloading copyrighted music without permission is illegal, but there are numerous legal sources where you can purchase or stream music.
4. Can I download music directly to my iPhone without a computer?
Yes, you can download music directly to your iPhone without a computer using various apps available in the App Store.
5. Can I download music to my iPhone over Wi-Fi?
Yes, you can download music to your iPhone over Wi-Fi, whether it be from the internet or using apps that support downloading.
6. How much storage space do I need on my iPhone to download music?
The amount of storage space you need on your iPhone depends on the size of the music files you want to download. Ensure you have sufficient free space available.
7. Can I download music to my iPhone if it’s not connected to Wi-Fi?
Yes, you can use mobile data to download music to your iPhone if you have an active internet connection and sufficient data allowance.
8. Can I download music from YouTube to my iPhone?
No, YouTube does not allow direct downloading of videos or music. You can use third-party apps or websites to convert and download YouTube videos as music files.
9. Can I download music from my iPhone to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer music from your iPhone to your computer by connecting your iPhone to the computer and using iTunes or third-party file transfer software.
10. Why are some of my downloaded songs not playing on my iPhone?
Ensure that the music files you have downloaded are in a compatible format (e.g., MP3 or AAC) and that they are not corrupted. If the issue persists, try re-downloading or converting the files.
11. How do I delete downloaded music from my iPhone?
To remove downloaded music from your iPhone, simply swipe left on the song or playlist in the “Music” app, and tap the “Delete” button.
12. Can I download entire albums to my iPhone?
Yes, you can download entire albums to your iPhone by selecting the album in your iTunes library and dragging it onto your iPhone in the iTunes sidebar.