How to download music to iPhone from computer without itunes?

With the rising popularity of streaming services, many people have shifted away from downloading music to their iPhones. However, there are still occasions when you may want to transfer music from your computer directly to your iPhone. Traditionally, iTunes has been the go-to software for this task, but it’s not the only option available. In this article, we will explore different methods to download music to your iPhone from your computer without using iTunes.
The Answer: Using Third-Party Apps
The easiest and most effective way to download music to your iPhone from your computer without iTunes is by using third-party apps. These apps provide a simple and straightforward process, allowing you to transfer your music library to your iPhone effortlessly.
One such app is WALTR 2. This app lets you wirelessly transfer music files from your computer directly to your iPhone. With a user-friendly interface, all you need to do is connect your iPhone to your computer, drag and drop the music files to the app, and they will be instantly transferred to your iPhone’s built-in music app.
Other popular third-party apps include iMazing, AnyTrans, and MediaMonkey. Each app offers its own unique features, so it’s worth exploring multiple options to find the one that suits your needs the best.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download music to my iPhone without using any apps?
No, currently, there is no built-in method on iPhones to directly download music from a computer without apps or iTunes.
2. Are these third-party apps safe to use?
Yes, reputable third-party apps for transferring music to iPhones are safe to use. Be sure to download them from trusted sources.
3. Can I transfer music to my iPhone using cloud storage services?
Yes, you can use cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox to upload the music files from your computer and then download them to your iPhone through the respective app on your device.
4. Does using third-party apps require jailbreaking my iPhone?
No, these apps do not require jailbreaking your iPhone. They work with both jailbroken and non-jailbroken devices.
5. Can I transfer music from multiple computers using these apps?
Yes, you can transfer music from multiple computers as long as you have the apps installed on each computer.
6. Do these apps support all music file formats?
Yes, most third-party apps support a wide range of music file formats including MP3, AAC, FLAC, and more.
7. What happens to the existing music on my iPhone when using these apps?
When transferring music using these apps, your existing music on the iPhone will remain intact and won’t be affected.
8. Do these apps allow managing playlists?
Yes, these apps often come with playlist management features, allowing you to create, edit, and organize playlists directly on your iPhone.
9. Can I transfer music purchased from iTunes Store using these apps?
No, music files purchased from the iTunes Store are protected by DRM and cannot be transferred using third-party apps.
10. Is there a limit to the number of songs I can transfer using these apps?
The limits may vary depending on the specific app you are using, but most apps support transferring an unlimited number of songs.
11. Can I transfer music to my iPhone wirelessly using these apps?
Yes, many of these apps support wireless transfers, allowing you to avoid the need for USB cables.
12. Are these apps available for Android users as well?
While there may be similar apps available for Android users, the apps mentioned in this article specifically cater to iPhone users and are not available for Android devices.
By following these methods and utilizing third-party apps, you can easily download music to your iPhone from your computer without the need for iTunes. Explore the various options available and choose the one that suits your preferences to enjoy your favorite tunes on the go.