Music is an integral part of our lives, and Spotify has revolutionized the way we access and enjoy our favorite tunes. With an extensive library of songs, Spotify allows us to stream music anytime and anywhere. However, what if you want to listen to your favorite tracks offline, on your computer? In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading music to your computer from Spotify, step by step.
How to download music to computer from Spotify?
To download music to your computer from Spotify, you need a Spotify Premium subscription. This subscription allows you to save songs, albums, and playlists offline, so you can enjoy them without an internet connection. Here’s how to download music from Spotify to your computer:
1. **Open the Spotify application** on your computer.
2. **Search for the song, album, or playlist** you want to download. You can enter the name of the song or the artist in the search bar, and Spotify will show you relevant results.
3. **Click on the three dots** next to the song, album, or playlist you want to download. A dropdown menu will appear.
4. **Choose “Save to Your Library”** from the dropdown menu. The song, album, or playlist will be saved to your library.
5. **Go to “Your Library”** by clicking on the option located in the left sidebar of the Spotify application.
6. **Find the song, album, or playlist** you just saved. It will be listed under the “Music” section.
7. **Click on the downloaded song, album, or playlist** to start playing it. Spotify will automatically download the files to your computer for offline use.
8. **If you want to download songs individually**, you can also click on the three dots next to each song and select “Save to Your Library.”
Remember, the downloaded songs will only be accessible within the Spotify application. You cannot access the downloaded files directly from your computer’s file system.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download music from Spotify without a premium subscription?
No, you need a Spotify Premium subscription to download songs for offline listening.
2. Can I download music on my computer and listen to it on other devices?
Yes, you can download music on your computer and listen to it on other devices as long as they are logged in to the same Spotify account.
3. Can I download entire albums or playlists at once?
Yes, you can download entire albums or playlists by saving them to your library.
4. How many songs can I download on my computer?
With a Spotify Premium subscription, there is no limit to the number of songs you can download on your computer. However, there is a limit of 10,000 songs per device.
5. How can I download music to an external storage device?
Spotify allows you to choose the storage location for downloaded music. You can change the storage location to an external drive by going to “Settings” > “Show Advanced Settings” > “Offline Songs Storage.”
6. Can I download music from Spotify to my computer for free?
No, downloading music from Spotify requires a Premium subscription, which comes with a monthly fee.
7. Can I download podcasts on Spotify?
With a Spotify Premium subscription, you can download podcasts for offline listening.
8. Can I download music on my computer and then cancel my Spotify subscription?
If you cancel your Spotify Premium subscription, you will lose access to the downloaded music. However, you can resubscribe at any time to regain access to your downloaded songs.
9. Can I download music on a public computer?
No, downloading music from Spotify requires you to have access to the Spotify application, which may not be installed on public computers.
10. Can I download music on my computer and transfer it to another device?
No, the downloaded music is encrypted and can only be played within the Spotify application.
11. Can I download music while using the Spotify web player?
No, the ability to download music for offline listening is only available on the Spotify application, not the web player.
12. Can I control the audio quality of the downloaded music?
Yes, you can control the audio quality of the downloaded music in the Spotify settings. Go to “Settings” > “Music Quality” and choose the desired audio quality.