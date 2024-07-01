How to download music onto my computer from youtube?

If you enjoy listening to your favorite songs on YouTube and wish to download them directly onto your computer, you’re in luck! Although YouTube doesn’t offer a built-in download feature, there are several safe and reliable methods you can use to save your preferred music to your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step, so you can enjoy your favorite tracks offline anytime you want.
Method 1: Using Online YouTube to MP3 Converters
The simplest way to download music from YouTube onto your computer is by using online YouTube to MP3 converters. These platforms enable you to extract audio from YouTube videos and save them as MP3 files, which can be easily played on any music player. To download music using this method, follow the steps below:
1. **Visit a trusted online YouTube to MP3 converter** such as YTMP3, Convert2MP3, or FLVTO.
2. **Open YouTube** and search for the music video you wish to download. Copy the video’s URL from your browser’s address bar.
3. **Paste the video URL** into the converter’s input box.
4. **Select MP3 as the output format** if it’s not already chosen.
5. **Click on the “Convert” or “Download” button** to initiate the conversion process.
6. **Wait for the conversion to finish**. The duration may vary depending on the video’s length.
7. **Once the conversion is complete**, click on the “Download” link to save the MP3 file to your computer.
Method 2: Using YouTube Music Downloader Software
Another method to download music from YouTube is by using dedicated software. These programs allow you to download YouTube videos and extract the audio from them in various formats. Here’s how to do it:
1. **Search for a reliable YouTube music downloader software** like 4K Video Downloader, YTD Video Downloader, or Freemake Video Downloader.
2. **Install the software** on your computer.
3. **Open the YouTube video** you want to download and copy its URL.
4. **Launch the YouTube music downloader software** you installed earlier.
5. **Paste the video URL** into the software’s input box.
6. **Choose the desired audio format** (such as MP3) and quality.
7. **Select the destination folder** on your computer where you want to save the downloaded music.
8. **Click on the “Download” button** to start the download process.
9. **Wait for the software to finish downloading and converting** the video into an audio file.
10. **Once the conversion is complete**, navigate to the destination folder to find your music file.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download music from YouTube for free?
Yes, there are various methods available to download music from YouTube for free. However, ensure that you respect copyright laws and only download music for personal use.
2. Are online YouTube to MP3 converters safe to use?
Yes, reputable online YouTube to MP3 converters are generally safe to use, but exercise caution and be mindful of potential malware or unwanted ads. Stick to well-known converters and read user reviews before using them.
3. Do I need an account to use YouTube to MP3 converters?
No, you don’t need an account to use most online YouTube to MP3 converters.
4. Can I download music on my computer legally from YouTube?
While downloading music from YouTube may not be legal in certain cases, it is generally accepted for personal use. Be sure to check and comply with your country’s copyright laws.
5. Can I download entire playlists using these methods?
Yes, both online converters and software programs often allow you to download entire playlists from YouTube.
6. Can I use these methods on a Mac computer?
Yes, both online converters and YouTube downloader software are available for Mac computers.
7. Is it possible to download music directly from the YouTube app?
No, YouTube’s terms of service prohibit users from downloading content directly from the app.
8. Can I download music in high quality?
Yes, both online converters and software programs typically offer the ability to download music in high quality, depending on the video’s original resolution.
9. Are there restrictions on the length of the music I can download?
In most cases, there are no restrictions on the length of the music you can download. However, exceptionally long videos may take longer to convert and download.
10. Can I download music using my smartphone?
Yes, many online YouTube to MP3 converters and YouTube downloader apps are available for both Android and iOS devices.
11. Do I need an internet connection to use these methods?
You will need an internet connection to search for and copy the YouTube video’s URL. However, once the conversion or download process begins, it can be completed offline.
12. Can I download music from YouTube if it’s blocked in my country?
Some online converters allow you to bypass regional restrictions, but it may not always be possible. Check the converter’s features or try using a VPN service if the video is blocked in your country.