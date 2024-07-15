**How to download music on Spotify to computer?**
Spotify has become one of the most popular streaming platforms for music enthusiasts around the world, offering a vast collection of songs from various genres. While their online streaming service is incredible, it’s also possible to download music from Spotify directly onto your computer. This allows you to enjoy your favorite songs even when you’re offline, or if you simply prefer to have a local copy. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading music on Spotify to your computer.
To download music on Spotify to your computer, follow these steps:
1. **Open the Spotify app on your computer.** You will need to have the Spotify desktop app installed, as this feature is not available on the web player.
2. **Search for the song, album, or playlist** you want to download. You can use the search bar located at the top-left corner of the app.
3. **Click on the three dots** next to the song, album, or playlist you want to download. This will open a drop-down menu with various options.
4. **Select “Download”** from the options. The song, album, or playlist will now start downloading to your computer.
5. **Wait for the download to complete.** The progress of the download can be tracked at the bottom of the app.
6. **Access your downloaded music.** Once the download is complete, you can find your downloaded music by going to the “Your Library” section on the left side of the app and selecting the “Music” tab.
7. **Enjoy your downloaded music offline!** You can now listen to your downloaded music anytime, even without an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download music on Spotify without a premium account?
No, downloading music on Spotify is only available for premium users.
2. Can I download music to my computer using the Spotify web player?
No, the download feature is only available on the Spotify desktop app and not on the web player.
3. Can I download music on Spotify to multiple devices?
Yes, you can download music on Spotify to multiple devices linked to your account.
4. How many songs can I download on Spotify?
There is no specific limit on the number of songs you can download, but it depends on the storage capacity of your computer.
5. Can I download music while using mobile data?
Yes, you can download music using mobile data, but be cautious of your data usage if you have a limited data plan.
6. How do I delete downloaded music on Spotify?
To delete downloaded music on Spotify, go to the “Your Library” section, select the “Music” tab, right-click on the song, album, or playlist you want to delete, and choose “Remove download”.
7. How do I change the download location on Spotify?
Unfortunately, Spotify does not currently offer the ability to change the download location. Downloads are automatically saved to the default location on your computer.
8. Can I download music on Spotify if my subscription has expired?
No, you can only download music on Spotify if you have an active premium subscription.
9. Can I share downloaded Spotify music with others?
No, downloaded music on Spotify is encrypted and cannot be shared with others.
10. Can I download music on Spotify to an external hard drive?
Currently, it is not possible to directly download music from Spotify to an external hard drive. Downloads are saved to your computer’s internal storage.
11. Can I download music on Spotify to a different device?
Yes, as long as you are using the same Spotify account, you can download music on one device and listen to it on another.
12. Can I download entire playlists on Spotify?
Yes, you can download entire playlists on Spotify by selecting the “Download” option next to the playlist you want to download.