How to download music on iPhone without computer 2017?

With the increasing popularity of smartphones, iPhones have become a popular choice for music enthusiasts. However, downloading music on an iPhone without a computer can sometimes be challenging. Luckily, there are various methods and apps available that allow you to download music directly to your iPhone. In this article, we will explore these options and guide you through the process.
The Answer: Using Music Streaming Apps
One great method to download music on your iPhone without a computer is by using music streaming apps such as Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud. These apps provide millions of songs from various genres, and you can easily download them for offline listening.
To download music using a streaming app, follow these simple steps:
1. Install the music streaming app of your choice from the App Store.
2. Open the app and create an account if required.
3. Search for the desired track or album and select it.
4. Look for the download option, usually represented by a downward arrow or a download button.
5. Tap the download option, and the song or album will be added to your library for offline listening.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download music on my iPhone without using Wi-Fi?
Yes, most music streaming apps allow you to download songs using cellular data. However, it is important to be mindful of your data usage if you have limited data.
2. Is it legal to download music from streaming apps?
Yes, it is legal to download music from streaming apps as long as you have a premium subscription or if the app allows offline downloads. However, sharing or distributing copyrighted material without permission is illegal.
3. Can I listen to downloaded music offline?
Certainly! Once you have downloaded the music on your iPhone, you can listen to it offline without an internet connection. Simply access the downloaded songs or albums from your library within the app.
4. Can I transfer downloaded music from one iPhone to another?
If you are logged into the same account on both iPhones, you should be able to access the downloaded music on multiple devices. However, this may depend on the streaming app and its policies.
5. Are there any free music streaming apps available?
Yes, there are free music streaming apps available, such as Spotify’s free version and SoundCloud. While these apps offer a vast music library, they may have limitations on downloading songs for offline listening.
6. Can I download music from YouTube to my iPhone?
It is not possible to directly download music from YouTube to your iPhone. However, there are third-party apps available that allow you to convert and download YouTube videos as audio files. Remember to respect copyright laws and only download music that is legally available.
7. How much storage space do I need to download music?
The amount of storage space you need depends on the number of songs and the audio quality. Higher quality audio files require more storage. Generally, a few hundred songs can take up several gigabytes of space.
8. Can I download music for offline listening on a limited storage iPhone?
If you have limited storage space, consider downloading songs or albums selectively rather than in large quantities. Remove old downloads to make space for new ones and optimize your iPhone’s storage.
9. What happens if my music streaming app subscription expires?
If your music streaming app subscription expires, you may lose access to your downloaded music. You will need to renew your subscription to continue enjoying offline listening.
10. Can I download music directly from websites on my iPhone?
While it is possible to download music files from websites on your iPhone, it is not recommended due to the risk of downloading copyrighted material or malware. Stick to trusted music streaming apps for a secure and legal experience.
11. How can I organize my downloaded music on iPhone?
Most music streaming apps provide features to organize your downloaded music. You can create playlists, sort by genre or artist, and even create personalized libraries to keep your music organized and easily accessible.
12. What if I want to download music not available on music streaming apps?
If the music you want to download is not available on streaming apps, consider purchasing the music from online stores such as iTunes or Amazon. Once purchased, you can download the music directly to your iPhone and enjoy it offline.
In conclusion, downloading music on your iPhone without a computer is easily achieved using music streaming apps. These apps offer an extensive library of songs to choose from and provide the convenience of offline listening. Take advantage of these apps to enjoy your favorite tracks wherever you go.