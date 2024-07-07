**How to download music on iPhone from computer for free?**
Downloading music on your iPhone from your computer doesn’t have to be a complicated or expensive process. In fact, there are several simple and completely free methods to transfer your favorite songs from your computer to your iPhone. In this article, we will walk you through the step-by-step process and provide answers to frequently asked questions about downloading music on iPhone from a computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I download music on my iPhone without using iTunes?
Yes, you can download music on your iPhone without using iTunes. There are alternative methods that allow direct transfers between your computer and iPhone.
2. Is it legal to download music for free?
Downloading copyrighted music for free without permission from the artist or copyright holder is illegal. Make sure you only download music from legal sources.
3. What software can I use to transfer music from my computer to iPhone?
You can use various software tools like Syncios, iMazing, or WALTR to transfer music from your computer to your iPhone. These tools offer easy file transfer options and are compatible with both Mac and PC.
4. Can I download music from my computer onto my iPhone wirelessly?
Yes, you can download music from your computer onto your iPhone wirelessly using apps like Dropbox, Google Drive, or iCloud. These cloud storage services allow you to upload your music files and download them on your iPhone.
5. How to transfer music to iPhone using iTunes?
To transfer music to your iPhone using iTunes, follow these steps:
1. Connect your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable.
2. Open iTunes and select your device.
3. Click on the “Music” tab and select the songs you want to transfer.
4. Click on “Apply” or “Sync” to start transferring the music to your iPhone.
6. How to transfer music from computer to iPhone with Syncios?
To transfer music using Syncios:
1. Download and install Syncios on your computer.
2. Connect your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable.
3. Open Syncios and click on the “Music” tab.
4. Click on “Add” to select the music files from your computer.
5. Click on “Transfer” to start transferring the music to your iPhone.
7. Can I download music directly to my iPhone using Safari?
Yes, you can download music directly to your iPhone using Safari by following these steps:
1. Open Safari and visit a website that offers free music downloads.
2. Find the music you want to download and tap on the download link.
3. Safari will start downloading the file.
4. Once the download is complete, you can find the file in the Downloads folder or a designated location depending on your settings.
8. How to download music on iPhone using Dropbox?
To download music on your iPhone using Dropbox, follow these steps:
1. Install the Dropbox app on your iPhone and sign in to your account.
2. Upload the music files to your Dropbox account from your computer.
3. Open the Dropbox app on your iPhone.
4. Locate the music files and tap on the “…” icon next to each file.
5. Tap on “Export” and then “Save to device” to download the music to your iPhone.
9. Is there a limit to the number of songs I can transfer to my iPhone?
There is no specific limit on the number of songs you can transfer to your iPhone. However, the available storage space on your iPhone will determine how many songs you can store.
10. Can I download music on my iPhone from someone else’s computer?
Yes, you can download music on your iPhone from someone else’s computer. As long as you have access to the music files and a way to transfer them to your iPhone, you can add them to your music library.
11. Can I download entire albums on my iPhone?
Yes, you can download entire albums on your iPhone by selecting all the songs from the album and transferring them to your iPhone using iTunes or other transfer methods.
12. How do I delete downloaded music from my iPhone?
To delete downloaded music from your iPhone, you can swipe left on the song in the Music app and tap on the “Delete” button. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage > Music and tap on “Edit” to remove individual songs or entire albums.