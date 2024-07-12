How to download music on iPhone 8 plus without computer?

The iPhone 8 Plus is a powerful device that allows you to enjoy your favorite music on the go. While it’s true that you can download music to your iPhone using iTunes on a computer, there are also ways to download music directly to your iPhone 8 Plus without the need for a computer. In this article, we’ll explore different methods to help you download music on your iPhone 8 Plus hassle-free.
Method 1: Using Music Streaming Apps
One of the easiest ways to download music on your iPhone 8 Plus without a computer is by using music streaming apps. These apps, such as Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and Tidal, allow you to stream and save music for offline listening. Here’s how:
- Download and install a music streaming app like Spotify from the App Store.
- Open the app and sign in or create a new account.
- Search for the songs you want to download by using the search bar.
- Once you find a song you like, tap on it to open it.
- Look for the download button (usually a downward-facing arrow) and tap on it.
- The song will now be downloaded and available for offline listening!
Using music streaming apps not only allows you to easily download music without a computer, but it also offers a wide selection of songs, personalized recommendations, and curated playlists to enhance your listening experience.
Method 2: Downloading Music from Online Sources
If you prefer to have more control over your music library and want to download songs from sources other than music streaming apps, you can use online sources to download music files directly to your iPhone 8 Plus. Here’s how:
- Open a web browser app on your iPhone 8 Plus.
- Search for websites that offer free music downloads or use popular sources like YouTube, SoundCloud, or Bandcamp.
- Find the song or album you want to download and open it.
- Look for a download button or a link that allows you to save the song.
- Tap on the download button or link.
- Wait for the download to complete and access your downloaded music in the Downloads or Files app on your iPhone 8 Plus.
Remember to be cautious when downloading music from online sources, as some websites may host copyrighted material or malicious files.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download music on my iPhone 8 Plus without using a computer?
Yes, you can download music on your iPhone 8 Plus without a computer by using music streaming apps or downloading from online sources.
2. Are music streaming apps free?
While some music streaming apps offer free access with limited features, most provide premium subscriptions for ad-free listening and additional features.
3. Can I listen to music offline using streaming apps?
Yes, music streaming apps often include an offline mode where you can download songs to listen to without an internet connection.
4. Will downloaded music take up storage on my iPhone?
Yes, downloaded music will take up storage on your iPhone. Make sure to regularly manage your downloaded music to free up space if needed.
5. Can I transfer downloaded music to other devices?
It depends on the app and its restrictions. Some apps allow you to transfer downloaded music to other devices, while others may restrict it.
6. Are there any legal issues with downloading music from online sources?
Downloading copyrighted music without proper authorization is illegal. Make sure to use legal sources or obtain permissions when downloading music.
7. Can I download entire albums using music streaming apps?
Yes, music streaming apps often allow you to download entire albums for offline listening.
8. Do I need an internet connection to use music streaming apps?
While an internet connection is required to download and update your music library, most streaming apps have an offline mode that allows you to listen to downloaded songs without an internet connection.
9. Can I stream music on my iPhone 8 Plus without downloading it?
Yes, you can stream music on your iPhone 8 Plus without downloading it by using music streaming apps as long as you have an active internet connection.
10. Can I download music directly from YouTube?
No, the YouTube app doesn’t provide an official option to download music. You can use third-party apps or websites to extract audio from YouTube videos.
11. How do I delete downloaded music from my iPhone 8 Plus?
To delete downloaded music, go to the app you used to download the music, find the song or album, and look for the delete or remove option to free up storage space.
12. Can I download music directly to my iPhone 8 Plus from Apple Music?
No, Apple Music doesn’t offer a direct download option. However, you can add songs or albums to your library and download them for offline listening.
Now that you know how to download music on your iPhone 8 Plus without a computer, you can enjoy your favorite tunes whenever and wherever you go!