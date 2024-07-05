How to download music on iPhone 7 plus without computer?

Are you a proud owner of the sleek and stylish iPhone 7 Plus? Do you love listening to your favorite music on the go? If so, you might be wondering how to download music on your iPhone 7 Plus without the need for a computer. Well, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading music directly on your iPhone 7 Plus, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes wherever you go.
**How to download music on iPhone 7 Plus without a computer?**
Downloading music on your iPhone 7 Plus without a computer is easier than you think. Here’s the step-by-step process:
1. Launch the App Store on your iPhone 7 Plus.
2. Search for a music downloading app such as “Free Music Download” or “iDownloader.”
3. Choose a reliable and well-rated app from the search results.
4. Tap the “Get” or “Install” button to download and install the app on your iPhone 7 Plus.
5. Once the app is installed, open it and go to the “Search” or “Discover” tab.
6. Enter the name of the song or artist you want to download in the search bar.
7. Select the desired song from the search results.
8. Tap the “Download” or “Download Now” button next to the song.
9. Wait for the download to complete, and the song will be available in the app’s library.
10. To listen to the downloaded music, simply go to the app’s library and tap the play button.
It’s as simple as that! With just a few taps, you can download and enjoy your favorite music directly on your iPhone 7 Plus.
FAQs:
1. Are these music downloading apps free?
Most music downloading apps offer a mix of free and paid features. However, you can find many free apps that allow you to download music without any additional charges.
2. Do these apps have a wide variety of music available?
Yes, these apps usually have a vast selection of music, ranging from popular hits to more niche genres. However, the availability may vary depending on the app and region.
3. Can I download music from streaming services like Spotify using these apps?
No, these apps generally do not support downloading music from streaming services like Spotify. You can only download songs that are freely available on the internet.
4. Can I transfer the downloaded music to the iPhone’s native Music app?
Unfortunately, you cannot directly transfer the downloaded music to the iPhone’s native Music app. However, you can listen to the downloaded songs from within the downloaded music app itself.
5. Are there any legal issues with downloading music using these apps?
Downloading copyrighted music without proper authorization is illegal. While some apps claim to provide legal music downloads, it is essential to verify the sources and legality of the music before downloading.
6. Do these apps work with all iOS versions?
Most music downloading apps are compatible with the latest iOS versions, including iOS 14. However, it’s always a good idea to check the app’s compatibility requirements before downloading.
7. Can I download full albums using these apps?
Yes, you can download full albums using these apps. Simply search for the album you want, select it from the search results, and download it to your iPhone.
8. Can I download music in high-quality using these apps?
Some music downloading apps offer the option to download music in high-quality formats. Look for apps that specifically mention high-quality downloads in their features.
9. Do these apps consume a lot of storage space on the iPhone?
The storage space consumed by downloaded music depends on several factors, including the audio quality and file size. However, most apps allow you to manage and delete downloaded music to free up space.
10. Can I listen to the downloaded music offline?
Yes, once you have downloaded the music using these apps, you can listen to it offline without requiring an internet connection.
11. Can I download music videos using these apps?
While some music downloading apps may support downloading music videos, many apps are specifically designed for downloading audio-only tracks.
12. Can I download music from websites other than the app’s library?
Yes, some music downloading apps allow you to download music from other websites by providing the URL of the specific track you want to download. However, not all apps offer this feature, so it’s important to check the app’s capabilities.