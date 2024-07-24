How to download music on iPhone 5c from computer?

If you own an iPhone 5c and want to enjoy your favorite music on the go, you may find it challenging to figure out how to download music onto your device from your computer. Fortunately, there are several methods you can use to transfer your beloved tunes to your iPhone with ease. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step, ensuring you can enjoy your music library on your iPhone 5c hassle-free.
Method 1: Using iTunes
iTunes is a popular method to sync music from your computer to your iPhone. Follow these simple steps to transfer your music to your iPhone 5c:
1. **Install iTunes**: If you don’t have iTunes on your computer, download and install it from the Apple website.
2. **Connect your iPhone**: Connect your iPhone 5c to your computer using the USB cable.
3. **Launch iTunes**: Open iTunes on your computer if it does not open automatically.
4. **Authorize your computer**: If this is the first time you are using iTunes with your iPhone, authorize your computer to access your device.
5. **Add music to your library**: Click on the “File” tab and select “Add Folder to Library” or “Add File to Library.” Browse and select the music files you want to transfer.
6. **Sync your iPhone**: Click on the iPhone icon in the top left corner of the iTunes window. Navigate to the “Music” tab and enable the “Sync Music” option. Choose whether you want to sync your entire library or selected playlists, artists, albums, or genres.
7. **Apply changes**: Finally, click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to transfer the music to your iPhone 5c.
Method 2: Using third-party applications
If you prefer alternative methods or want more flexibility, there are various third-party applications that can help you download music on your iPhone 5c directly from your computer. Here is a popular app and how to use it:
1. **Install the app**: Download and install a third-party app like WALTR or iMazing on your computer.
2. **Connect your iPhone**: Connect your iPhone 5c to your computer using the USB cable.
3. **Launch the app**: Open the third-party app on your computer.
4. **Follow the app’s instructions**: Each app will have its own interface and instructions on how to proceed. Follow the on-screen prompts to transfer your music to your iPhone.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I ensure my iPhone 5c is recognized by my computer?
Ensure your iPhone is unlocked and disconnected from your computer. Reconnect it using a different USB cable or USB port.
2. Can I transfer music to my iPhone without iTunes?
Yes, you can use third-party applications like WALTR or iMazing to transfer music to your iPhone without iTunes.
3. Are there any free alternatives to iTunes?
Yes, there are free alternatives like iMazing or VLC Media Player that allow you to transfer music to your iPhone without any cost.
4. Can I download music directly on my iPhone 5c?
Yes, you can download music directly on your iPhone 5c using various music streaming applications like Spotify, Apple Music, or Pandora, provided you have an active internet connection.
5. How can I delete music from my iPhone 5c?
To remove music from your iPhone, go to the “Music” section in your iPhone’s settings, swipe left on the song or album you want to delete, and tap on the “Delete” button that appears.
6. Can I transfer music wirelessly from my computer to my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer music wirelessly using third-party apps like AirDrop, Google Drive, Dropbox, or OneDrive.
7. How can I transfer purchased music from iTunes to my iPhone?
Simply connect your iPhone to your computer, open iTunes, go to your iTunes library, and click on the cloud icon next to the purchased song to download it to your iPhone.
8. How can I convert music files to a compatible format for my iPhone 5c?
You can use converters like iTunes, WALTR, or online tools to convert music files to compatible formats such as MP3 or AAC for your iPhone 5c.
9. Is there a limit to the amount of music I can transfer to my iPhone 5c?
There is no specific limit, but it depends on the storage capacity of your iPhone. Typically, the 5c model ranges from 8GB to 32GB, so ensure you have enough space for your music collection.
10. Can I transfer music from multiple computers to my iPhone 5c?
You can only sync your iPhone with a single iTunes library at a time.
11. How do I play the downloaded music on my iPhone 5c?
Once the music is transferred to your iPhone, open the “Music” app, and you can find your downloaded music under various categories like songs, artists, playlists, or albums.
12. Can I transfer music to my iPhone from a Mac or PC?
Yes, the methods mentioned in this article apply to both Mac and PC computers.