How to download music off itunes onto computer?

As one of the world’s most popular platforms for purchasing and listening to music, iTunes offers a vast library of songs from various genres and artists. While many enjoy streaming music from the iTunes app, there are times when downloading music onto your computer becomes necessary. Whether it’s to create a local backup or transfer music to other devices, this article will guide you through the step-by-step process of downloading music off iTunes onto your computer.
Downloading Music off iTunes onto Computer
Downloading music from iTunes to your computer is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to get your favorite tunes onto your computer’s storage:
1. **Launch iTunes:** Begin by opening the iTunes application on your computer. Ensure you have the latest version installed.
2. **Sign in to your account:** If you aren’t already signed in, enter your Apple ID and password to access your account.
3. **Finding the desired music:** Browse through the iTunes library or use the search bar to find the specific music you wish to download.
4. **Add music to your Library:** Once you’ve found the desired song or album, click on the “+” icon to add it to your iTunes library.
5. **Go to your Library:** Navigate to the “Library” tab in iTunes, either by clicking on it or selecting it from the dropdown menu.
6. **Select the music:** Locate the newly added music in your library and click on it to highlight it.
7. **Download the music:** In the menubar, click on “File” and select “Download” > “Download Full Size Media.” The song will begin downloading immediately.
8. **Monitor the download:** You can track the progress of your downloads by clicking on the “Downloads” icon in the upper-right corner of iTunes.
Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded music from iTunes onto your computer. You can now access your downloaded music directly from your computer’s storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download iTunes directly onto my computer?
Yes, you can download and install iTunes onto your computer from the Apple website.
2. Can I download music from iTunes for free?
Generally, iTunes offers a vast range of both free and paid music. However, popular and copyrighted songs are usually paid.
3. Can I download entire albums from iTunes?
Absolutely! iTunes allows you to download entire albums with just a few clicks.
4. How much does it cost to download music from iTunes?
The cost of downloading music from iTunes varies depending on the song or album. Prices typically range from a few cents to a few dollars per track.
5. Can I re-download purchased music on iTunes?
Yes, you can re-download any previously purchased music from your iTunes account at no additional cost.
6. Can I download music from iTunes onto an external hard drive?
Yes, you can download music from iTunes onto an external hard drive by specifying the external drive as your music library location in iTunes settings.
7. Can I download music from iTunes onto a Windows computer?
iTunes is available for both Windows and Mac computers, so you can download music from iTunes onto a Windows computer without any issues.
8. Can I transfer the downloaded iTunes music to my iPhone or iPad?
Yes, you can sync your downloaded music from your computer to your iPhone or iPad using iTunes or the Apple Music app.
9. How much storage space will downloaded iTunes music take on my computer?
The storage space required by downloaded iTunes music depends on the size of the downloaded files. Generally, a typical song may range from 3 to 15 MB.
10. Can I play the downloaded iTunes music using other media players?
Yes, the downloaded iTunes music is typically saved in a compatible audio format (such as MP3) that can be played on various media players.
11. Can I download iTunes music onto my Android device?
While iTunes primarily caters to Apple devices, some third-party apps or software can facilitate the transfer of iTunes music to an Android device.
12. Can I cancel a download in progress on iTunes?
Yes, you can cancel a download in progress on iTunes by clicking on the “X” symbol next to the downloading track in the Downloads area.
Now armed with the knowledge of how to download music off iTunes onto your computer, you can start expanding your music library and enjoy your favorite tunes anytime, even offline!