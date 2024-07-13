How to Download Music from YouTube to iPhone with Computer?
YouTube is undoubtedly one of the most popular sources for music, providing a vast library of songs and music videos. While YouTube does not offer a direct option to download music to your iPhone, there are external tools and methods that allow you to do so. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading music from YouTube to your iPhone using a computer.
To download music from YouTube to your iPhone using a computer, follow these simple steps:
1. **Find a reliable YouTube to MP3 converter**: Look for a reputable YouTube to MP3 converter that allows you to convert YouTube videos into audio files compatible with your iPhone.
2. **Copy the YouTube video link**: Open YouTube and find the video with the music you want to download. Copy the video URL from the address bar.
3. **Paste the video link into the converter**: Go to the YouTube to MP3 converter website and paste the video link into the provided field.
4. **Choose the desired audio format**: Select the audio format you prefer for your downloaded music. Usually, MP3 is the most universally supported format.
5. **Convert the video to audio**: Click on the convert or download button to initiate the process of converting the YouTube video into an audio file.
6. **Save the downloaded file to your computer**: Once the conversion is complete, a download link should appear. Click on it to save the audio file to your computer.
7. **Connect your iPhone to the computer**: Use a USB cable to connect your iPhone to your computer running iTunes or a similar file management software.
8. **Open iTunes and select your device**: Launch iTunes if it does not open automatically. Then, select your iPhone from the list of devices.
9. **Import the downloaded music**: In iTunes, go to the “Library” tab and click on “Music” in the sidebar. Drag and drop the downloaded audio file from your computer into the iTunes library.
10. **Sync your iPhone**: Go to the “Devices” section in iTunes and click on your iPhone. Select the “Music” tab and check the box next to “Sync Music.” Finally, click on “Apply” to sync the downloaded music to your iPhone.
11. **Eject your iPhone**: After successfully syncing the music, click on the “Eject” button next to your iPhone in iTunes, and safely disconnect it from your computer.
12. **Enjoy your downloaded music**: You can now access and enjoy your newly downloaded music on your iPhone with ease.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download music directly from YouTube to my iPhone without a computer?
No, YouTube does not provide a direct option to download music to your iPhone. Using a computer and third-party tools is the most reliable method.
2. Are there any reliable YouTube to MP3 converters available online?
Yes, several reputable YouTube to MP3 converters like YTMP3, Y2Mate, and 4K Video Downloader offer reliable and user-friendly services.
3. What audio format is compatible with an iPhone?
The most compatible audio format for iPhone is MP3. It is widely supported and works seamlessly with iOS devices.
4. Are YouTube to MP3 converters legal?
The legality of YouTube to MP3 converters can vary based on the jurisdiction and usage. Some countries consider it legal for personal use, while others may have copyright restrictions.
5. Can I download music from YouTube to my iPhone using an app?
Yes, there are various apps available on the App Store that claim to download music from YouTube to iPhone. However, their reliability and legality can be questionable.
6. Do I need to jailbreak my iPhone to download music from YouTube?
No, jailbreaking your iPhone is not necessary to download music from YouTube. The process can be accomplished using the steps mentioned above without any modifications to your device.
7. Can I download entire playlists from YouTube?
Some YouTube to MP3 converters offer the option to download entire playlists. You can simply copy the playlist URL and paste it into the converter to download all the songs within the playlist.
8. Will the downloaded music take up storage on my iPhone?
Yes, the downloaded music will occupy storage on your iPhone, similar to any other audio files. Make sure you have sufficient storage capacity on your device.
9. Can I only download music videos from YouTube using this method?
No, you can download both music videos and audio files from YouTube using the described method. However, if you are only interested in audio, you can choose to extract the audio directly.
10. Do YouTube to MP3 converters affect the audio quality?
The audio quality depends on various factors, including the original YouTube video quality and the capabilities of the converter. Using reputable converters should maintain a satisfactory audio quality.
11. Can I download music from YouTube to iPhone without using iTunes?
While iTunes is the most common method for transferring music, you can explore alternative software like iMazing or AnyTrans to transfer the downloaded music without using iTunes.
12. Is it legal to use YouTube music for personal use?
YouTube’s terms and conditions state that you can only stream music for personal use. Downloading music for personal use may be considered legal in some jurisdictions, but distributing or using it commercially without permission is not.