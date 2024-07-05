How to download music from youtube to computer 2019?

YouTube is a treasure trove of music videos and tracks from your favorite artists. However, sometimes you may want to enjoy these tunes offline or transfer them to your computer for easy access. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading music from YouTube to your computer in 2019.
The Answer: Using a YouTube to MP3 Converter
The easiest and most efficient way to download music from YouTube to your computer in 2019 is by using a YouTube to MP3 converter. This type of tool allows you to convert YouTube videos into audio files that can be saved to your computer.
Here is a step-by-step guide to help you with the process:
Step 1: Choose a Reliable YouTube to MP3 Converter
To get started, you’ll need to choose a reliable YouTube to MP3 converter. There are many options available, both online converters and downloadable software. Make sure to choose a reputable one to ensure both security and quality.
Step 2: Find the YouTube Video You Want to Convert
Next, you will need to find the YouTube video that contains the music you want to download. Simply go to YouTube and search for the desired track or browse through your favorite channels to find it.
Step 3: Copy the Video URL
Once you’ve found the desired video, you’ll need to copy its URL. You can do this by highlighting the web address at the top of your browser and right-clicking to select “Copy” or by pressing Ctrl+C (command+C on a Mac).
Step 4: Paste the URL in the YouTube to MP3 Converter
After copying the YouTube video URL, go back to your YouTube to MP3 converter. Look for a field where you can paste the video’s URL and do so by right-clicking and selecting “Paste” or by pressing Ctrl+V (command+V on a Mac).
Step 5: Select the Output Format
Most YouTube to MP3 converters allow you to choose the output format for your downloaded music file. Common formats include MP3 and M4A. Select the format that suits your needs and preferences.
Step 6: Start the Conversion Process
Once you’ve chosen the output format, it’s time to start the conversion process. Click on the “Convert” or “Start” button to initiate the conversion.
Step 7: Download the Converted Music File
After the conversion process is complete, you will be provided with a download link. Click on the link to start the download, and save the music file to your designated location on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Is it legal to download music from YouTube using a converter?
Downloading copyrighted music from YouTube without permission is against their terms of service and may violate copyright laws in some countries. However, some artists and channels provide free music downloads.
2. What is the best YouTube to MP3 converter?
There are many reliable converters available, such as YTMP3, 4K Video Downloader, and ClipGrab. Choose the one that suits your needs and has good user reviews.
3. Are online YouTube converters safe to use?
While most are safe, some online converters may contain ads or malware. It’s advisable to do some research and choose a trusted converter to ensure the safety of your computer.
4. Can I download music from YouTube using a smartphone?
Yes, many YouTube to MP3 converters have mobile applications that allow you to download music directly to your smartphone.
5. Can I download music videos instead of just the audio?
Yes, most YouTube to MP3 converters also allow you to download the video along with the audio if desired.
6. Is there a limit to the number of music files I can download from YouTube?
Most converters do not impose any limitations on the number of music files you can download, but some may have restrictions for free users.
7. Can I convert YouTube playlists into audio files?
Yes, many YouTube to MP3 converters allow you to convert entire playlists into audio files. This is a great option if you want to download multiple songs at once.
8. Are there any quality limitations when using YouTube to MP3 converters?
The quality of the downloaded music depends on the original video’s quality and the settings you choose in the converter. Higher quality videos will typically result in better audio files.
9. Can I download music from YouTube without using a converter?
Some websites and platforms allow direct downloading of YouTube videos, but they may not always provide the desired audio format.
10. Can I use a YouTube to MP3 converter for other video platforms?
Yes, many converters support video platforms other than YouTube, such as Vimeo and Dailymotion.
11. Are YouTube to MP3 converters compatible with all operating systems?
Many converters are compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. Additionally, several converters have mobile applications for iOS and Android devices.
12. Are there any legal alternatives to downloading music from YouTube?
Several music streaming services, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, allow users to legally stream and download music for offline listening. Consider these options if you prefer legally obtaining music.