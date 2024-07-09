How to download music from youtube on iPhone without computer?

Title: How to Download Music from YouTube on iPhone Without a Computer
Introduction:
YouTube is a treasure trove of music, making it an ideal platform to explore and discover your favorite songs and artists. However, while YouTube offers a streaming service, it doesn’t provide an official way to download music for offline listening. Fear not! In this article, we will guide you on how to download music from YouTube on iPhone without the need for a computer.
**How to download music from YouTube on iPhone without a computer?**
While YouTube doesn’t offer a direct download option, you can still download music on your iPhone using third-party apps. One such popular app is Documents by Readdle, which enables you to fetch and save YouTube videos as audio files. Here’s a step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Install the Documents by Readdle App from the App Store.
Step 2: Launch the YouTube app on your iPhone and find the music video you want to download.
Step 3: Tap on the share button beneath the video and select “Copy Link.”
Step 4: Switch to the Documents app and open its integrated web browser.
Step 5: Visit a YouTube to MP3 conversion website (e.g., Y2mate.com) and paste the copied YouTube link.
Step 6: Choose the audio quality and press “Convert” or “Download.”
Step 7: Once the conversion process is complete, tap “Download” to save the MP3 file to your iPhone.
**Note:** Always ensure that you have the necessary permissions to download and use copyrighted music.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Is it legal to download music from YouTube?
Downloading copyrighted material without the necessary permissions is generally illegal. Make sure to respect artists’ rights by downloading music that is authorized for free distribution or personal use only.
2. Are there any other apps to download YouTube music on iPhone?
Yes, some other popular apps for downloading YouTube music on iPhone include MyMP3, Musi, and YouTube Music++.
3. Can I download music from YouTube using the YouTube Premium subscription?
Yes, YouTube Premium allows offline downloads within its own app, but the downloaded music remains within the YouTube app and cannot be exported to other applications.
4. Are there any free methods to download YouTube music on iPhone?
Apart from using third-party apps, another alternative would be to use online websites that convert YouTube videos to MP3 format, which can then be saved to your iPhone.
5. How can I transfer the downloaded music to the iPhone’s native Music app?
Unfortunately, it is not possible to directly transfer music downloaded from YouTube to the native Music app. However, you can use third-party apps like VLC or Documents to play the downloaded music on your iPhone.
6. Is there any risk associated with downloading music from third-party apps?
Downloading from reputable sources greatly reduces the risk, but make sure to exercise caution and avoid downloading from unknown or suspicious sources.
7. Can I download an entire playlist from YouTube?
Yes, you can download entire playlists from YouTube using some third-party apps or websites. Simply copy the playlist link and follow the same steps as mentioned earlier to convert and download the audio files.
8. Will this method work on other iOS devices?
Yes, this method can be applied to other iOS devices such as iPads and iPods. Ensure that you have the required app installed.
9. Can I download music from YouTube on iPhone without using an app?
Without using third-party apps or websites, it is not possible to download music directly from YouTube on iPhone.
10. Does the quality of the downloaded audio remain the same as the original YouTube video?
The quality of the audio will depend on the chosen bit-rate during the conversion process. Higher bit-rates offer better audio quality but will result in larger file sizes.
11. Can I download music from YouTube in other formats besides MP3?
Yes, some conversion websites and apps offer a range of audio formats to choose from, including M4A, AAC, and more.
12. Do I need an internet connection to listen to the downloaded music?
No, once downloaded, the music can be played offline without the need for an internet connection, making it perfect for on-the-go listening.