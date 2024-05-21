How to download music from youtube computer to iphone?

**How to download music from YouTube on your computer and transfer it to your iPhone?**
YouTube offers a vast collection of music videos, making it a popular platform for enjoying your favorite tunes. However, sometimes you may want to download these songs and transfer them to your iPhone so you can listen to them offline. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to download music from YouTube on your computer and transfer it to your iPhone.
To complete this process, you will need a reliable YouTube downloader and iTunes on your computer. Follow these steps:
1. **Choose a YouTube downloader:** There are various YouTube downloader options available online. Look for a trusted one that allows you to save videos as audio files.
2. **Copy the YouTube video URL:** Go to YouTube and find the music video you wish to download. Copy its URL from the address bar.
3. **Paste the URL in the downloader:** Open the YouTube downloader and paste the copied URL in the designated field.
4. **Select audio format:** Make sure to choose the audio format (such as MP3) rather than a video format.
5. **Start the download:** Click on the download button and let the software convert the video to an audio file.
6. **Locate the downloaded file:** Once the conversion is complete, you will have the audio file saved on your computer.
7. **Connect your iPhone to the computer:** Use a USB cable to connect your iPhone to the computer.
8. **Open iTunes:** Launch iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically upon connecting your iPhone.
9. **Add the downloaded audio file to iTunes:** Click on the “File” tab in iTunes and select “Add File to Library” or “Add Folder to Library.” Locate the downloaded audio file and click “Open.”
10. **Sync your iPhone:** Select your iPhone device in iTunes and choose the “Music” tab. Check the box next to “Sync Music” and then click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to transfer the music to your iPhone.
11. **Wait for the synchronization:** Wait for iTunes to sync your music files to your iPhone. The duration can vary depending on the size of the files.
12. **Enjoy your downloaded music:** Once the sync is complete, disconnect your iPhone from the computer and enjoy your music.
Related FAQs:
1. **Can I download music from YouTube directly to my iPhone without a computer?**
Unfortunately, downloading music from YouTube directly to an iPhone without a computer is not possible. You will need to use a computer as an intermediary to transfer the music files.
2. **Are there any free YouTube downloaders available?**
Yes, there are several free YouTube downloaders available online. Just make sure to choose a reputable one to ensure the safety of your computer and downloads.
3. **Can I download an entire YouTube playlist as music?**
Yes, some YouTube downloaders allow you to download entire playlists in audio format, making it convenient to grab multiple songs at once.
4. **Is it legal to download music from YouTube?**
The legality of downloading music from YouTube depends on the copyright status of the content. If you are downloading copyrighted music without permission, it may be considered illegal. Ensure you have the necessary rights to the music you download.
5. **Can I download music from YouTube if it has copyright protection?**
Downloading music from YouTube that has copyright protection is against YouTube’s terms of service. It’s best to respect copyright laws and only download music that is legally available for free or under a Creative Commons license.
6. **Are there any YouTube downloaders for Mac computers?**
Yes, there are YouTube downloaders available for Mac computers. Some popular options include 4K Video Downloader and Airy.
7. **Can I use iTunes to directly download music from YouTube?**
No, iTunes does not have a built-in feature to directly download music from YouTube. You will need to use a separate YouTube downloader tool.
8. **How much space does a downloaded YouTube music file occupy on the iPhone?**
The size of a downloaded YouTube music file may vary depending on the length and quality of the audio. Typically, a standard MP3 file occupies around 1-2 MB per minute of music.
9. **Can I transfer the downloaded YouTube music to multiple iPhones?**
Yes, once you have downloaded the music files and added them to iTunes, you can transfer them to multiple iPhones by syncing each device with iTunes separately.
10. **Do YouTube downloaders come with any additional features?**
Yes, many YouTube downloaders offer additional features such as batch downloading, video to audio conversion, and the ability to download subtitles along with the video.
11. **Are there any alternative platforms to YouTube for downloading music?**
Yes, there are alternative platforms like SoundCloud, Bandcamp, and Spotify that provide legal ways to stream and download music.
12. **Can I use the downloaded YouTube music as a ringtone on my iPhone?**
Yes, you can set the downloaded YouTube music as a custom ringtone on your iPhone by following the steps in the iPhone’s settings.