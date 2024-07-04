How to download music from spotify to computer?

Streaming music has become increasingly popular in recent years, and Spotify has emerged as one of the leading platforms in the industry. With millions of songs available at your fingertips, it’s no wonder that many people are interested in downloading their favorite tracks from Spotify to their computers. If you’re wondering how to download music from Spotify to your computer, read on for a step-by-step guide.
1. Install Spotify desktop app
Before you can download music from Spotify, you need to have the Spotify desktop app installed on your computer. You can download and install the app from the Spotify website. Once installed, sign in to your Spotify account or create a new one if you don’t have an account already.
2. Decide on a subscription plan
Next, you need to decide on a subscription plan that suits your needs. Spotify offers both free and premium plans. While the free plan allows you to stream music, it does not include the ability to download songs for offline listening. To download music from Spotify, you’ll need to subscribe to the premium plan.
3. Choose the songs or albums you want to download
Once you have the Spotify app installed and a premium subscription, you can start selecting the songs or albums you want to download. Browse through the vast library of music on Spotify and create playlists or save albums for offline listening.
4. Enable “Download” for offline listening
To download music from Spotify to your computer, you need to enable the “Download” toggle for the specific playlist or album you want to save offline. To do this, simply toggle on the “Download” button located next to the playlist or album name. The songs will then start downloading to your computer.
5. Access your downloaded music
To access your downloaded music, go to the “Your Library” section on the Spotify app and select the “Playlists” or “Albums” tab. You will find all the playlists and albums you’ve downloaded for offline listening listed here.
6. Listen to downloaded music offline
Now that you have successfully downloaded music from Spotify to your computer, you can listen to it offline whenever you want. Launch the Spotify app on your computer, navigate to the “Your Library” section, and select the playlist or album you want to play. The songs will play directly from your device’s storage without an internet connection.
FAQs:
1. Can I download music from Spotify on my computer for free?
Unfortunately, no. Downloading music from Spotify for offline listening is only available for premium subscribers.
2. Can I download entire playlists from Spotify?
Yes, you can download entire playlists from Spotify by enabling the “Download” toggle for the playlist.
3. How many songs can I download from Spotify?
With a premium subscription, you can download up to 10,000 songs per device on a maximum of five devices.
4. Can I download music from Spotify to an external hard drive?
No, Spotify only allows downloading music to the internal storage of the device the app is installed on.
5. Can I download music from Spotify to multiple devices?
Yes, you can download music from Spotify to a maximum of five devices using the same account.
6. How do I delete downloaded songs from Spotify on my computer?
To delete downloaded songs from Spotify, go to the playlist or album you want to remove the songs from and toggle off the “Download” button.
7. Can I transfer downloaded music from Spotify to another music player?
No, downloaded music from Spotify is encrypted and can only be played within the Spotify app.
8. Can I download music from Spotify on a mobile device and transfer it to my computer?
No, downloaded music from Spotify can only be played within the Spotify app and cannot be transferred to other devices.
9. Do I need an internet connection to listen to downloaded music from Spotify on my computer?
No, downloaded music from Spotify can be played offline without an internet connection.
10. Can I download music from Spotify using the web player on my computer?
No, the web player version of Spotify does not currently support downloading music for offline listening.
11. How can I download music from Spotify on macOS?
The process of downloading music from Spotify on macOS is the same as on Windows computers. Simply follow the steps mentioned above.
12. What happens if my Spotify premium subscription expires?
If your Spotify premium subscription expires, you will not be able to access the downloaded music for offline listening. You can renew your subscription to regain access to the downloaded songs.