How to download music from soundcloud onto computer?

Are you a music enthusiast looking to expand your collection? SoundCloud is a popular platform that hosts millions of tracks from various genres and artists. However, it doesn’t offer a direct way to download music onto your computer. But fear not! In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading your favorite tracks from SoundCloud onto your computer.
The Answer: Using Third-Party Websites/Tools
To download music from SoundCloud onto your computer, you can utilize third-party websites and tools specifically designed for this purpose. These tools extract the audio from the SoundCloud track and provide you with a downloadable file. Let’s walk through the process step by step.
1. **Find the SoundCloud track you want to download**: Open your web browser and visit the SoundCloud website (www.soundcloud.com). Search for the track or artist you wish to download.
2. **Copy the track’s URL**: Once you find the desired track, copy its URL from the address bar of your browser.
3. **Choose a third-party website/tool**: There are several third-party websites and tools available for downloading SoundCloud tracks. Some popular options include SoundCloud Downloader, KlickAud, and SC Downloader. Select one that suits your preferences.
4. **Paste the URL**: Open the chosen third-party website/tool and paste the SoundCloud track URL you copied earlier into the provided field.
5. **Click on the “Download” or similar button**: Once you’ve pasted the URL, click on the “Download” or similar button on the website/tool. This will initiate the downloading process.
6. **Choose the desired audio format**: Some download tools allow you to select the audio format (MP3, WAV, etc.) in which you want to download the track. Choose the format that best suits your needs.
7. **Click on “Download”**: After selecting the audio format, click on the “Download” button to start the download.
8. **Save the file**: Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the downloaded file. Typically, the default location is the “Downloads” folder.
9. **Wait for the download to complete**: The download time depends on your internet speed and the size of the track. Once the download is finished, the file will be saved to your computer.
10. **Enjoy your downloaded music**: Now you can enjoy your SoundCloud track offline whenever you want, directly from your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download SoundCloud tracks for free?
Yes, you can download SoundCloud tracks for free using third-party websites or tools.
2. Are there any legal implications of downloading copyrighted music from SoundCloud?
It is essential to respect copyright laws. Downloading copyrighted music without permission from the artist or label is illegal. Ensure you only download tracks that are available for free or have open Creative Commons licenses.
3. Can I download music from SoundCloud on my mobile device?
Yes, you can download SoundCloud tracks on your mobile device using similar third-party apps available on app stores.
4. How can I convert SoundCloud tracks to other audio formats?
Some download tools offer the option to choose the desired audio format during the download process. If not, you can use dedicated audio conversion software to convert downloaded files.
5. Are there any Mac-specific tools for downloading SoundCloud music?
Yes, several download tools are compatible with Mac operating systems.
6. Can I download an entire SoundCloud playlist?
Yes, many third-party tools allow you to download entire SoundCloud playlists with a single click.
7. Are these third-party websites/tools safe to use?
While most of the popular download tools are safe, it is essential to be cautious and access them from reputable sources to avoid any potential malware or privacy risks.
8. Can I download high-quality tracks from SoundCloud?
The audio quality of downloaded tracks depends on the original upload. If the track was uploaded in high quality, you can download it in the same quality.
9. Can I download tracks from SoundCloud without creating an account?
Yes, you can download tracks from SoundCloud without creating an account by utilizing third-party download tools.
10. Can I share the downloaded tracks with others?
Yes, once you have downloaded a track from SoundCloud, you have the freedom to share it with others as long as it falls within the permitted usage.
11. Can I use these third-party download tools on any browser?
Yes, most of these tools are browser-based and can be used on popular browsers like Chrome, Firefox, or Safari.
12. Are there any alternatives to downloading music from SoundCloud?
Yes, SoundCloud Go and SoundCloud Go+ are paid subscriptions that allow users to download tracks for offline listening within the SoundCloud app itself. Consider these options if you frequently use SoundCloud and desire a more integrated downloading experience.
Remember, it’s essential to respect artists’ rights and ensure you comply with copyright laws when downloading music from SoundCloud or any other platform.