If you are an avid music lover and own an iOS device, it’s likely that you have already explored the vast music library offered by iTunes. With an extensive collection of songs, albums, and playlists, iTunes has become a go-to platform for millions of music enthusiasts. However, there may come a time when you want to move your iTunes music to your computer as MP3 files. In this article, we will guide you on how to download music from iTunes to your computer as MP3 files, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tracks offline and on a wider range of devices.
How to Download Music from iTunes to Computer MP3: A Step-by-Step Guide
Before we dive into the detailed instructions, it’s important to note that Apple uses a digital rights management (DRM) protection called FairPlay on most of its music files. DRM restricts the usage and sharing of files. Therefore, you will need to make sure that the songs you want to download are DRM-free.
To download music from iTunes to your computer as MP3 files, follow these steps:
1. Open the iTunes application on your computer and sign in with your Apple ID.
2. Browse through your iTunes library and select the music you wish to download.
3. Right-click on the selected music and choose the “Create MP3 Version” option. If you don’t see this option, it means that the music has DRM protection and cannot be converted.
4. iTunes will now create an MP3 version of the selected music. Once the process is complete, you will find the MP3 files in your iTunes library.
5. To locate the downloaded MP3 files on your computer, click on the “File” tab in iTunes, then select “Library” and “Organize Library.”
6. In the Organize Library window, make sure the “Consolidate files” option is selected, then click “OK.”
7. iTunes will now copy all your music files to a single folder. The default location is usually the iTunes Media folder. Remember to make note of the location for future reference.
FAQs
1. Can I download music from iTunes to my computer without converting it to MP3?
Yes, iTunes allows you to download music in its original format, such as AAC or ALAC. However, converting them to MP3 can make them widely compatible with various devices and media players.
2. Is there any way to remove DRM from my iTunes music?
Yes, you can remove DRM from your iTunes music by using third-party software, such as TunesKit, NoteBurner, or Requiem.
3. Can I download music from iTunes to my computer for free?
The songs available on iTunes are not free, but if you have already purchased the music, you can redownload it to your computer at no additional cost.
4. How can I ensure that the music I purchased from iTunes is DRM-free?
In 2009, Apple removed DRM restrictions from music purchased on the iTunes Store, so in most cases, the music you buy today should be DRM-free. However, it is always a good idea to check the file’s information by right-clicking on it and selecting “Get Info” to confirm its DRM status.
5. Can I transfer the downloaded MP3 files to my non-Apple devices?
Absolutely! Once you have downloaded the music as MP3 files on your computer, you can transfer them to any device that supports MP3 playback, including smartphones, tablets, and MP3 players.
6. Can I download an entire album from iTunes as MP3?
Yes, you can. Simply select the whole album you wish to download, right-click, and choose the “Create MP3 Version” option. iTunes will convert all the selected songs into MP3 format.
7. How do I change the location where iTunes stores my music?
To change the storage location, go to iTunes Preferences (by clicking on “Edit” > “Preferences” on Windows or “iTunes” > “Preferences” on Mac). Under the “Advanced” tab, you can click on “Change” button to set a new location for your iTunes Media folder.
8. Can I download iTunes music directly in MP3 format?
Unfortunately, iTunes only allows you to download music in its native format (AAC or ALAC) initially. You will need to follow the steps mentioned above to convert it to MP3.
9. Will the original file format of the music be retained after converting it to MP3?
No, the original file format will not be retained, as iTunes converts the selected music to MP3. If you want to preserve the original file format, it’s recommended to create a copy of the music before converting it.
10. Can I download music from iTunes to a USB drive?
Yes, once you have created the MP3 version of the music, you can transfer the files to a USB drive or any other external storage device.
11. Can I download music from iTunes on a Windows computer?
Absolutely! iTunes is available for both Windows and Mac computers, allowing users from both platforms to enjoy their favorite music.
12. Will my downloaded music still be available on my iOS device after converting it to MP3?
Yes, your original music files will remain intact on your iOS device even after converting them to MP3 in iTunes.