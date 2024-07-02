How to download music from itunes to computer 12.6.1?

If you’re an Apple user, you probably know that iTunes has been a reliable platform to purchase and download music for years. With the release of iTunes 12.6.1, Apple introduced a few updates to enhance the user experience. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download music from iTunes to your computer running iTunes version 12.6.1.
Step 1: Launch iTunes
The first thing you need to do is launch the iTunes application on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, visit the Apple website and download the latest version compatible with your operating system.
Step 2: Sign in to Your Apple ID
To access your purchased music and download it, you need to sign in to your Apple ID. Click on the “Account” button located at the top-left corner of the iTunes window, and then select “Sign In.” Enter your Apple ID and password, and click “Sign In.”
Step 3: Authorize Your Computer
Before downloading music, you need to authorize your computer to allow playback of protected content. Click on “Account” again, and this time select “Authorize This Computer.” Enter your Apple ID and password once again and click “Authorize.”
Step 4: Access the iTunes Store
Once you’re signed in and your computer is authorized, navigate to the iTunes Store by clicking on the “Store” button located in the top-right corner of the iTunes window.
Step 5: Search for Music
Using the search bar at the top-right corner of the iTunes Store, type the name of the music you want to download. Press “Enter” or click on the magnifying glass to perform the search.
Step 6: Select the Music
Browse through the search results and click on the desired music to get more details about it. To download the music, click on the price next to the track or album name.
Step 7: Download the Music
After selecting the music, a download button will appear. Click on it to start downloading the music to your computer. You can track the progress of the download in the “Downloads” section located in the top-right corner of the iTunes window.
Step 8: Access Your Downloaded Music
Once the download is complete, you can access your music by clicking on the “Library” button located at the top-right corner of the iTunes window. Select “Songs” in the Library section to view all your downloaded music.
Step 9: Transfer Music to Other Devices
To transfer your downloaded iTunes music to other devices such as your iPhone, iPod, or iPad, connect your device to your computer using a USB cable. Then, select the music you want to transfer, right-click on it, and choose “Add to Device.”
FAQs:
1. Can I download music from iTunes without an Apple ID?
No, an Apple ID is required to purchase and download music from the iTunes Store.
2. Can I download music for free from iTunes?
While iTunes offers some free songs, most tracks and albums need to be purchased.
3. Can I download iTunes music on a Windows computer?
Absolutely! iTunes is compatible with both macOS and Windows operating systems.
4. Can I download iTunes music to my Android device?
No, iTunes is primarily designed for Apple devices. However, you can use third-party software to transfer iTunes music to an Android device.
5. Can I download music from iTunes using a mobile device?
Yes, you can download music directly from the iTunes Store app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.
6. Can I redownload purchased music on iTunes?
Yes, you can always redownload your purchased music from the iTunes Store, provided you’re using the same Apple ID.
7. Can I download iTunes music to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose a specific location on your external hard drive to store your downloaded iTunes music.
8. Can I download iTunes music in a different file format?
By default, iTunes music is downloaded in the AAC format (.m4a). However, you can convert it to other formats using third-party software.
9. Can I download iTunes music in high quality?
iTunes offers music in various qualities, including standard, high, and even lossless formats.
10. Can I download iTunes music to multiple devices?
Yes, you can download your purchased iTunes music on up to 10 devices authorized with your Apple ID.
11. Can I share downloaded iTunes music with other users?
The iTunes Store provides a Family Sharing feature that allows you to share your purchased music with up to six family members.
12. Can I download music directly to an external storage device?
Yes, you can set your iTunes preferences to download music directly to an external storage device, such as an external hard drive or USB flash drive.
In conclusion, downloading music from iTunes to your computer on version 12.6.1 is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite tracks offline on multiple devices, all accessible through the iTunes application.