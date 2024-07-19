**How to download music from iTunes to computer 12.4.0?**
Downloading music from iTunes to your computer is an easy and convenient way to enjoy your favorite tunes offline. With iTunes version 12.4.0, the process has become even simpler. Follow the step-by-step guide below to download music from iTunes to your computer with ease.
1. **Open iTunes:** Launch the iTunes application on your computer. Ensure that you have the latest version installed (12.4.0 or higher) for a seamless experience.
2. **Sign in to your Apple ID:** If you haven’t already, sign in to iTunes using your Apple ID. This will allow you to access your purchased music and download it onto your computer.
3. **Access the iTunes Store:** Click on the “iTunes Store” tab located at the top of the iTunes window. This will take you to the iTunes Store homepage.
4. **Navigate to the “Music” section:** On the iTunes Store homepage, click on the “Music” tab in the top navigation bar. This will open the music section of the iTunes Store, where you can explore and download music.
5. **Find the music you want to download:** You can search for specific songs, albums, or artists using the search bar at the top right corner of the iTunes Store. Alternatively, you can browse through the various categories and charts to discover new music.
6. **Select the music:** Once you find the music you want to download, click on it to access the album or track details page.
7. **Click on the “Buy” or “Download” button:** Depending on whether the music is free or for purchase, click on the corresponding button to initiate the download.
8. **Confirm your download:** If you’re purchasing the music, you may need to enter your Apple ID password or use Touch ID (on compatible devices) to authorize the transaction. If the music is free, you may be able to download it directly without any additional steps.
9. **Wait for the download to complete:** The time required to download the music will depend on your internet connection speed and the size of the file. In general, the process shouldn’t take long.
10. **Access your downloaded music:** Once the download is complete, the music will be automatically added to your iTunes library. You can access it by clicking on the “Library” tab at the top of the iTunes window and then selecting the “Music” option on the left sidebar.
11. **Transfer downloaded music to your computer:** To find the physical location of your downloaded music on your computer, right-click on a downloaded song in iTunes and select “Show in Finder” (Mac) or “Show in File Explorer” (Windows).
12. **Enjoy your music offline:** Now that you have successfully downloaded music from iTunes to your computer, you can enjoy it offline anytime, anywhere!
FAQs:
1. Can I download music from iTunes for free?
Yes, iTunes offers a wide range of free music that you can download without any cost.
2. How many devices can I download my purchased music to?
You can download your purchased music to up to 10 devices that are associated with your Apple ID.
3. Can I re-download my purchased music if I accidentally delete it?
Absolutely! As long as the music is still available on the iTunes Store, you can re-download it at any time without an additional charge.
4. Can I download entire albums from iTunes?
Yes, iTunes allows you to download both individual songs and entire albums. Simply select the “Buy” or “Download” button for the album you want.
5. Can I download music from iTunes in a different format?
By default, iTunes downloads music in the AAC format (.m4a). However, you can change the import settings in iTunes preferences to download music in other formats such as MP3.
6. Can I download music from iTunes to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can change the location of your iTunes library to an external hard drive in iTunes preferences. This allows you to download and store your music on the external drive.
7. Can I download music from iTunes to my smartphone?
No, iTunes music downloads are intended for use on computers and iOS devices. To download music on your smartphone, you can use the iTunes Store app (if available) or other music streaming/download apps.
8. Can I download music from iTunes to a non-Apple MP3 player?
The downloaded music from iTunes is protected by digital rights management (DRM) and can only be played on Apple devices. To use iTunes music on a non-Apple MP3 player, you may need to remove the DRM protection using specialized software.
9. Can I download music from iTunes if I don’t have an Apple ID?
No, you need an Apple ID to download music from iTunes. You can create a free Apple ID if you don’t have one already.
10. Can I download music from iTunes using a Windows computer?
Yes, iTunes is available for both Mac and Windows computers. You can download and use iTunes on a Windows PC to access the iTunes Store and download music.
11. Can I download music from iTunes using a prepaid iTunes gift card?
Yes, you can use a prepaid iTunes gift card to purchase and download music from iTunes. Simply redeem the gift card on your Apple ID and use the credited amount to buy the music you want.
12. Can I download music from iTunes without an internet connection?
No, you need an internet connection to access and download music from iTunes. However, once downloaded, you can enjoy the music offline on your computer or compatible iOS devices.