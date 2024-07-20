**How to download music from iTunes Cloud to computer?**
Music lovers who use iTunes often find themselves wanting to download their favorite songs from the iTunes Cloud to their computer. While iTunes offers the convenience of storing your music in the cloud, there are times when having a local copy of the songs becomes necessary. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading music from iTunes Cloud to your computer.
Before proceeding with the steps to download music from iTunes Cloud, please ensure that you have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer. Once you have done that, follow the steps below:
1. Open the iTunes application on your computer.
2. Sign in to your iTunes account using your Apple ID and password.
3. Once you are signed in, click on the “Account” tab located in the top menu bar.
4. In the drop-down menu, select “Purchased” to access your purchased music.
5. On the next page, click on the “Music” tab to see all the music you have purchased.
6. Find the songs you wish to download and click on the cloud icon next to each song to start the download.
**
FAQs:
**
**1. Can I download music from iTunes Cloud without purchasing it?**
No, you can only download music from iTunes Cloud if you have purchased it. However, you can listen to music from the cloud without downloading it.
**2. Is it possible to download an entire album from iTunes Cloud?**
Yes, you can download an entire album from iTunes Cloud by clicking on the cloud icon located next to the album name.
**3. Is there a limit to the number of times I can download a song from iTunes Cloud?**
No, you can download a song from iTunes Cloud an unlimited number of times.
**4. Can I download music from iTunes Cloud on multiple computers?**
Yes, you can download music from iTunes Cloud on multiple computers as long as you are signed in to your iTunes account.
**5. How long does it take to download a song from iTunes Cloud?**
The time it takes to download a song from iTunes Cloud depends on your internet connection speed.
**6. Can I download music from iTunes Cloud on my smartphone or tablet?**
Yes, you can download music from iTunes Cloud on your smartphone or tablet using the iTunes app.
**7. Can I download music from iTunes Cloud in a different file format?**
No, iTunes only allows you to download music in its original file format, which is usually MP3 or AAC.
**8. Will downloading music from iTunes Cloud take up additional storage on my computer?**
Yes, downloading music from iTunes Cloud will take up storage space on your computer.
**9. Can I download music from iTunes Cloud using a Windows computer?**
Yes, you can download music from iTunes Cloud using a Windows computer as long as you have the iTunes application installed.
**10. Does downloading music from iTunes Cloud affect the quality of the songs?**
No, downloading music from iTunes Cloud does not affect the quality of the songs. The quality remains the same as the original purchase.
**11. Can I download music from iTunes Cloud if I have an Apple Music subscription?**
Yes, you can download music from iTunes Cloud if you have an Apple Music subscription. However, this feature is only available for songs that you have added to your library.
**12. Can I download music from iTunes Cloud to an external hard drive?**
Yes, you can choose the location where you want to download the music from iTunes Cloud, including an external hard drive.