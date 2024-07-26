**How to download music from iPhone to computer free?**
Downloading music from your iPhone to your computer can be a convenient way to backup your music library or transfer songs to other devices. If you’re wondering how to do this without spending any money, read on for a simple and straightforward method.
The easiest way to download music from your iPhone to your computer for free is by using iTunes. Follow these steps:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Launch iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically.
3. Click on the device icon in the upper-left corner of iTunes.
4. Select “Music” from the left sidebar.
5. Check the box next to “Sync Music” and choose either the “Entire music library” or “Selected playlists, artists, albums, and genres” option.
6. If you choose the selected option, tick the checkboxes next to the specific playlists, artists, albums, or genres you want to transfer.
7. Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to initiate the transfer process.
8. Wait for the sync to complete, and your music will be downloaded from your iPhone to your computer.
It’s important to note that this method will only work if you have purchased the music from iTunes or if it is part of your Apple Music subscription. If your music was obtained from other sources or if it is DRM-protected, you may need to explore alternative methods.
FAQs
1. Can I download music from my iPhone to my computer without iTunes?
Yes, there are alternative methods to transfer music from your iPhone to your computer without using iTunes. Third-party software like iExplorer, Syncios, or AnyTrans can help you achieve this.
2. Are there any free third-party software options to download music from iPhone to computer?
Yes, some third-party software like iExplorer and Syncios offer free versions with limited features that allow you to download music from your iPhone to your computer.
3. Can I download music from my iPhone to my computer wirelessly?
Yes, some apps like Dropbox or Google Drive have the capability to wirelessly transfer files between your devices. You can upload your music from your iPhone to the cloud and then download it onto your computer.
4. Is it legal to download music from my iPhone to my computer?
If you have purchased the music or it is part of a subscription service that you are actively paying for, then it is generally legal to download it from your iPhone to your computer for personal use.
5. Can I download music directly from streaming apps like Spotify or Apple Music?
No, streaming apps like Spotify or Apple Music do not allow direct downloads of music files that can be accessed outside their respective apps. However, some services may offer offline playback within their app.
6. Can I transfer music from my iPhone to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer music from your iPhone to multiple computers as long as you authorize those computers using your Apple ID. However, you cannot sync your iPhone with more than one iTunes library at a time.
7. Does transferring music from iPhone to computer affect the music on my iPhone?
No, transferring music from your iPhone to your computer does not affect the music on your iPhone. It simply creates a copy on your computer, leaving the original files intact on your device.
8. How much space does the music on my iPhone take on my computer?
The amount of space the music on your iPhone takes on your computer will depend on the size of your music library. iTunes will give you an estimation of how much space will be used before initiating the synchronization process.
9. Can I download music from an iPhone to a Windows computer?
Yes, the method described above using iTunes can be used to download music from an iPhone to a Windows computer.
10. Will downloading music from my iPhone to my computer delete it from my iPhone?
No, downloading music from your iPhone to your computer will not delete it from your iPhone. It will only create a copy of the music files on your computer.
11. Can I download music from my iPhone to a Mac computer?
Yes, the method described above using iTunes can also be used to download music from an iPhone to a Mac computer.
12. How long does it take to download music from an iPhone to a computer?
The duration of the download will depend on the number and size of the music files being transferred. It can range from a few seconds to several minutes, or even longer if transferring a large music library.