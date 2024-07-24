Google Play Music was a popular music streaming service by Google, which allowed users to upload, stream, and purchase music. However, the service has transitioned to YouTube Music. Even though the Google Play Music app is no longer available for downloads, if you had an active subscription or made purchases on Google Play Music in the past, you can still download your music library to your computer. In this article, we will guide you on how to download music from Google Play to your computer.
How to Download Music from Google Play to Computer?
Although downloading music from Google Play to your computer is not doable through the Google Play Music app anymore, you can still access your music library and download your tracks by following these steps:
- Go to Google Takeout: Open your web browser and visit https://takeout.google.com/.
- Sign in to Your Google Account: Sign in to the Google Account associated with your Google Play Music library.
- Select Your Data: Scroll down to find and select “Google Play Music”. You can further customize the export by choosing specific playlists, albums, or artists.
- Choose Export Options: Select your desired export settings, such as the file format and size preference.
- Create an Archive: Click on the “Create Export” button to start creating an archive that contains your music library.
- Wait for Processing: Depending on the size of your music library, it may take some time for the archive to be created.
- Download the Archive: Once the archive is ready, you will receive an email from Google with a download link. Click on the link to download the archive to your computer.
- Extract the Archive: Open the downloaded archive file (.zip format) and extract its contents to a location on your computer.
- Access Your Music: Within the extracted contents, you will find your music files in a specific folder. Open the folder to access your downloaded music.
Following these steps will allow you to download your music library from Google Play to your computer. Now, let’s address some commonly asked questions related to this topic:
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my Google Play Music library to YouTube Music?
Yes, Google provides an option to transfer your music library from Google Play Music to YouTube Music. You can use the transfer tool available at https://music.youtube.com/transfer.
2. Can I download music from Google Play without a subscription?
No, as Google Play Music has transitioned to YouTube Music, a subscription to YouTube Music is required to download music for offline listening.
3. Is there a limit to how many songs I can download from Google Play?
With an active subscription to YouTube Music, you can download an unlimited number of songs for offline listening.
4. Can I download music from Google Play to my mobile device?
Yes, you can download music from Google Play to your mobile device by using the Google Play Music app or the YouTube Music app.
5. Can I download music from Google Play to my iPhone?
Yes, you can download music from Google Play to your iPhone by using the YouTube Music app. It is available for download from the App Store.
6. Will I lose my purchased music if I cancel my Google Play Music subscription?
No, your purchased music will not be lost. You can still access and download your purchased tracks using the process mentioned above.
7. Can I download music from Google Play to multiple devices?
With a subscription to YouTube Music, you can download music to multiple devices linked to your account.
8. How long can I keep the downloaded music from Google Play on my computer?
The downloaded music from Google Play can be kept on your computer for as long as you have access to the files. They do not have an expiration date.
9. Can I download music from Google Play to an external hard drive?
Yes, after extracting the downloaded music files from the archive, you can copy them to an external hard drive or any other storage device.
10. Can I download music from Google Play in MP3 format?
No, the downloaded music from Google Play will be in their original format, which is usually MP3 or AAC.
11. Do I need an internet connection to listen to downloaded music from Google Play?
No, you can listen to the downloaded music from Google Play offline without an internet connection, as long as you use a music player capable of playing the downloaded files.
12. Can I download music from Google Play to a USB drive?
Yes, after downloading and extracting the music files, you can simply copy them to a USB drive for easy transportation and playback.
Downloading music from Google Play to your computer is a straightforward process that allows you to preserve your music library even after the transition to YouTube Music. By following the steps mentioned above, you can continue enjoying your favorite tracks on your computer or transfer them to other compatible devices.