How to download music from computer to Samsung galaxy s4?

The Samsung Galaxy S4 is a popular smartphone that allows users to enjoy their favorite music on the go. If you have a collection of music on your computer and want to transfer it to your Galaxy S4, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step. So, let’s get started!
Step 1: Connect your Samsung Galaxy S4 to your computer
The first thing you need to do is connect your Samsung Galaxy S4 to your computer using a USB cable. Make sure to use a cable that is compatible with your phone and computer.
Step 2: Enable USB storage mode
On your Samsung Galaxy S4, swipe down from the top of the screen to open the notification panel, then tap on the “USB connected” notification. A new window will appear, giving you several options. Choose “Connect as media device (MTP)” or “Media device (MTP)” to enable USB storage mode.
Step 3: Transfer music from your computer to your Samsung Galaxy S4
Now that your phone is connected and the USB storage mode is enabled, you can start transferring music files from your computer to your Samsung Galaxy S4. Here are two common methods you can use:
Method 1: Drag and drop
1. Open a file explorer window on your computer.
2. Navigate to the folder where your music files are stored.
3. Select the desired music files and drag them to the Samsung Galaxy S4 folder that appears in the file explorer window.
Method 2: Copy and paste
1. Open a file explorer window on your computer.
2. Navigate to the folder where your music files are stored.
3. Select the desired music files, right-click, and choose “Copy.”
4. Go to the Samsung Galaxy S4 folder in the file explorer window, right-click, and choose “Paste.”
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer music wirelessly to my Samsung Galaxy S4?
Yes, you can transfer music wirelessly using apps like Samsung Smart Switch, Google Play Music, or third-party apps like AirDroid.
2. What file formats are supported by the Samsung Galaxy S4?
The Samsung Galaxy S4 supports various audio file formats, including MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, WMA, and WAV.
3. How do I organize my music on the Samsung Galaxy S4?
You can organize your music on the Samsung Galaxy S4 by creating playlists or sorting your music files into different folders.
4. Can I transfer music from iTunes to my Samsung Galaxy S4?
Yes, you can transfer music from iTunes to your Samsung Galaxy S4 by exporting your iTunes library as MP3 files and then transferring them to your phone.
5. Are there any dedicated software programs for transferring music to the Samsung Galaxy S4?
Yes, there are several software programs available, such as Samsung Kies or Samsung Smart Switch, that can assist you in transferring music to your Samsung Galaxy S4.
6. Can I download music directly to my Samsung Galaxy S4 without using a computer?
Yes, you can download music directly to your Samsung Galaxy S4 using various music streaming apps available in the Google Play Store, such as Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music.
7. How much storage space does the Samsung Galaxy S4 have for music?
The amount of storage space available for music on the Samsung Galaxy S4 depends on the specific model you have and whether you have additional external storage, such as a microSD card.
8. Why can’t I see my Samsung Galaxy S4 folder on my computer?
Make sure that your Samsung Galaxy S4 is connected properly to your computer and that USB storage mode is enabled. If the issue persists, try using a different USB cable or port.
9. How do I play music on my Samsung Galaxy S4?
You can play music on your Samsung Galaxy S4 by opening the Music app, selecting a song or playlist, and tapping the play button. Alternatively, you can use a third-party music player app from the Google Play Store.
10. Can I transfer music from my Samsung Galaxy S4 to another device?
Yes, you can transfer music from your Samsung Galaxy S4 to another device using methods like Bluetooth, email, or cloud storage services.
11. How do I delete music files from my Samsung Galaxy S4?
To delete music files from your Samsung Galaxy S4, open the file explorer app, navigate to the music files you want to delete, long-press on them, and choose the delete option.
12. Can I set a music file as a ringtone on my Samsung Galaxy S4?
Yes, you can set a music file as a ringtone on your Samsung Galaxy S4 by going to the “Settings” app, selecting “Sound,” then “Ringtone,” and choosing the desired music file from the list.