How to download music from computer to galaxy s6 Android?

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S6 Android smartphone and want to enjoy your favorite music wherever you go, the good news is that you can easily transfer your music collection from your computer to your phone. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to download music from your computer to your Galaxy S6 Android device.
Step 1: Connect your Galaxy S6 to your computer
Before you can begin transferring music, ensure that you have a USB cable that is compatible with your Galaxy S6. Connect one end of the cable to your phone and the other end to your computer’s USB port.
Step 2: Enable File Transfer mode on your Galaxy S6
Once your phone is connected to your computer, you should see a notification on your Galaxy S6 screen. Swipe down from the top of your phone’s screen to access the notification panel and tap on the “USB for charging” option. From the options displayed, select “File Transfer” or “Media device (MTP)” mode.
Step 3: Locate your Galaxy S6 on your computer
On your computer, open the File Explorer or Finder (for Mac users) and you should see your Galaxy S6 listed as a connected device. Click on it to open the phone’s storage.
Step 4: Create a music folder on your Galaxy S6
To keep your music organized, it’s a good idea to create a dedicated folder for your music files. Right-click anywhere in the open area of your Galaxy S6’s storage and select “New Folder.” Give the folder a name, such as “Music,” and press Enter.
Step 5: Copy and paste your music files
Locate the music files on your computer that you want to transfer to your Galaxy S6. Select the files or folders, then right-click and choose “Copy.” Navigate to the Music folder you created on your Galaxy S6’s storage and right-click again, this time selecting “Paste.” The selected music files will begin transferring to your phone.
Step 6: Safely disconnect your Galaxy S6
After the file transfer is complete, it is important to safely disconnect your Galaxy S6 from your computer. On your computer, find the “Safely Remove Hardware” or “Eject” icon in the taskbar (Windows) or menu bar (Mac). Click on it and select your Galaxy S6 from the list of devices. Wait until a notification appears stating it is safe to remove the device, then unplug the USB cable from your phone.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer music wirelessly from my computer to my Galaxy S6?
Unfortunately, wireless transfer directly from a computer to a Galaxy S6 is not possible. You will need to use a USB cable for the transfer.
2. Can I transfer music to my Galaxy S6 using Bluetooth?
While you can transfer music files via Bluetooth, it is a slower method compared to using a USB cable. It is recommended to use a cable for faster transfer speeds.
3. What audio file formats are supported by the Galaxy S6?
The Galaxy S6 supports a wide range of audio file formats, including MP3, AAC, WMA, FLAC, and more.
4. How much music can I store on my Galaxy S6?
The storage capacity of your Galaxy S6 will determine how much music you can store. The phone typically comes with options ranging from 32GB to 128GB, with some additional space occupied by the operating system and pre-installed apps.
5. Can I transfer music from a Mac computer to my Galaxy S6?
Yes, you can transfer music from a Mac computer to your Galaxy S6 by following the same steps mentioned earlier in this article.
6. Do I need special software to transfer music to my Galaxy S6?
No, you do not need any special software. Your Galaxy S6 will be recognized as a removable storage device on your computer.
7. Can I transfer music from multiple computers to my Galaxy S6?
Yes, you can transfer music from multiple computers to your Galaxy S6. Simply follow the steps mentioned for each computer.
8. Can I transfer music purchased from iTunes to my Galaxy S6?
Music purchased from iTunes may be protected by Digital Rights Management (DRM). To transfer DRM-protected music to your Galaxy S6, you may have to remove the DRM or use a third-party software to convert the file format.
9. Can I download music directly to my Galaxy S6 without using a computer?
Yes, you can download music directly to your Galaxy S6 using various music streaming and downloading apps available on the Google Play Store.
10. How do I access the transferred music on my Galaxy S6?
To access the transferred music on your Galaxy S6, open the pre-installed music player app or any other preferred music app you have installed on your phone.
11. Can I sort my music into playlists on my Galaxy S6?
Yes, the music player app on your Galaxy S6 allows you to create and manage playlists, helping you organize your music conveniently.
12. Is it possible to transfer music from my Galaxy S6 to another device?
Yes, you can transfer music from your Galaxy S6 to another device by using the same USB cable and following the reverse steps mentioned earlier in this article.