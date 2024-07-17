**How to download music bought on iPad to computer?**
If you have purchased music on your iPad and want to transfer it to your computer, don’t worry; the process is quite straightforward. Follow the steps below to learn how to download music bought on an iPad to a computer.
1. **Connect your iPad to your computer:** Use the USB cable that came with your iPad to connect it to your computer.
2. **Launch iTunes:** If iTunes doesn’t open automatically on your computer, open it manually. Ensure you have the latest version of iTunes installed.
3. **Authorize your computer:** In iTunes, click on “Account” in the menu bar and select “Authorizations.” Then, click on “Authorize This Computer” and enter your Apple ID credentials to authorize your computer.
4. **Trust the computer on your iPad:** If you haven’t connected your iPad to this computer before, a Trust prompt will appear on your iPad. Unlock your iPad and tap “Trust” to establish the connection.
5. **View your device:** In iTunes, click on the iPad icon near the upper-left corner of the window to access the device summary page.
6. **Navigate to Music:** On the left sidebar of iTunes, click on “Music” under your iPad’s name to display all the music files stored on your iPad.
7. **Select the songs you want to download:** Choose the songs or albums you wish to transfer to your computer. You can click on an individual song, hold down the “Shift” key while clicking to select multiple songs, or hold down the “Command” key while clicking to select specific songs that are not consecutive.
8. **Export the music files:** Right-click on your selection and choose “Export” or “Export to.” Select the location on your computer where you want to save the files and click “OK” or “Export” to initiate the download.
9. **Wait for the transfer to complete:** The time required for the transfer depends on the size of the files being downloaded. Ensure that your iPad remains connected until the process is complete.
10. **Access your downloaded music on your computer:** Once the download is finished, you can locate the transferred music files in the folder you selected. Open your preferred media player or music library software on your computer and import the files. Now you can enjoy your purchased music on your computer without needing your iPad.
FAQs about downloading music bought on iPad to a computer:
1. Can I download music from my iPad to any computer?
Yes, you can download music from your iPad to any computer with iTunes installed.
2. Do I need to authorize my computer every time I want to transfer music?
No, you only need to authorize the computer once. Subsequent transfers can be done without reauthorizing.
3. Can I transfer music purchased from iTunes Store as well as other sources?
Yes, you can transfer both purchased music from iTunes Store and other sources, including imported CDs or downloaded files.
4. Can I transfer all my music at once?
Yes, you can select multiple songs or albums and transfer them to your computer simultaneously.
5. Can I choose where to save the downloaded music on my computer?
Yes, you can choose the location where you want the transferred music files to be saved on your computer.
6. Can I transfer my music with a Wi-Fi connection?
No, to transfer music from your iPad to a computer, you need to connect your devices via a USB cable.
7. Will the transferred music on my computer sync with my iPad?
No, the transferred music will only exist on your computer and won’t sync back to your iPad automatically.
8. Can I transfer music using a Mac and a Windows computer?
Yes, the process to transfer music is almost identical on both Mac and Windows computers.
9. Will the transfer delete the music from my iPad?
No, transferring music from your iPad to a computer won’t delete the files from your iPad. It only creates a copy on your computer.
10. Can I download music from multiple iPads to the same computer?
Yes, you can download music from multiple iPads to the same computer by connecting each device one at a time.
11. Can I download music to a network-attached storage device instead of a computer?
No, the download process is specifically tailored to transfer music to a computer’s hard drive, not NAS devices.
12. Are there any restrictions on downloading music to a computer?
There are no specific restrictions on downloading music to a computer from your iPad, apart from the DRM protection that might limit the playback of certain files on unauthorized devices.