**How to download multiple files from iCloud to computer?**
To download multiple files from iCloud to your computer, you can follow these simple steps:
1. **Access iCloud.com:** Open a web browser on your computer and visit iCloud.com.
2. **Sign in to your Apple ID:** Enter your Apple ID and password to sign in to your iCloud account.
3. **Navigate to iCloud Drive:** Once you are logged in, click on “iCloud Drive” to access your stored files.
4. **Select multiple files:** Press and hold the “Ctrl” key (Windows) or “Command” key (Mac) on your keyboard, and then click on the individual files you want to download. Alternatively, you can select a group of files by clicking and dragging your mouse cursor.
5. **Download the files:** After selecting the desired files, right-click on one of them and choose “Download” from the context menu. Alternatively, you can also click on the download arrow icon at the top of the iCloud Drive window.
6. **Choose a download location:** A prompt will appear asking you to choose a download location on your computer. Browse to the desired folder or location and click “Save” to start the download.
7. **Monitor the download progress:** The selected files will be downloaded to your computer. You can monitor the progress in your browser’s download manager or in the downloaded files folder on your computer.
8. **Repeat for additional files:** Repeat steps 4 to 7 if you want to download more files from iCloud.
9. **Verify the downloaded files:** Once the download is complete, navigate to the download location on your computer and check that all the downloaded files are present and accessible.
Downloading multiple files from iCloud to your computer can save you time and allow you to access your files offline. Now, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
FAQs about downloading multiple files from iCloud to computer
1. Can I download entire folders from iCloud to my computer?
Yes, you can download entire folders from iCloud to your computer by selecting the folder and choosing the “Download” option.
2. Does iCloud have any limitations on file size when downloading multiple files?
Yes, iCloud has limitations on file size for downloading multiple files. You cannot download files larger than 15 GB through the web interface.
3. Can I download files from iCloud to both Mac and Windows computers?
Yes, you can download files from iCloud to both Mac and Windows computers by accessing iCloud.com through a web browser.
4. Do I need to have iCloud for Windows installed to download files to a Windows computer?
No, you do not need to have iCloud for Windows installed. You can download files directly from iCloud.com using a web browser on your Windows computer.
5. Can I select and download files from different folders in one go?
Unfortunately, iCloud does not currently offer a way to simultaneously select and download files from different folders. You need to download files from each folder separately.
6. Can I pause and resume multiple file downloads from iCloud?
No, once you start the download process for multiple files, pausing and resuming is not available. The download will continue until completion or interruption.
7. Are the files I download from iCloud the same as the originals?
Yes, the files you download from iCloud are identical to the originals stored in your iCloud account. They retain the same formats, file names, and content.
8. Can I download files from iCloud to an external hard drive?
Yes, after downloading files from iCloud to your computer, you can manually transfer them to an external hard drive for storage or backup purposes.
9. Are downloaded files still accessible on iCloud?
Yes, once you download files from iCloud to your computer, they are copied to your local storage, but the original files remain accessible on iCloud.
10. Can I download files from iCloud using my iPhone or iPad?
No, the process described in this article is specifically for downloading files from iCloud to a computer. However, you can easily access and download files from iCloud stored on your iPhone or iPad using the Files app or other compatible apps.
11. Can I download multiple files from iCloud using the iCloud Drive app on macOS?
No, the iCloud Drive app on macOS does not support downloading multiple files simultaneously. It is recommended to use a web browser instead.
12. Will downloading multiple files from iCloud affect my iCloud storage?
No, downloading files from iCloud to your computer does not affect your iCloud storage. The download process simply creates copies of the files on your local storage.