How to download mp3 songs from amazon to my computer?

If you are a music enthusiast and have purchased MP3 songs from Amazon, you might be wondering how you can download those songs to your computer for offline listening. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading MP3 songs from Amazon to your computer, step by step.
Step 1: Check if the Song is Eligible for Download
Not all songs available on Amazon are eligible for downloading. The eligible songs are marked with a “Download” button, which indicates that you can save the song directly to your computer.
Step 2: Log into Your Amazon Account
To download MP3 songs from Amazon, you first need to log into your Amazon account. Enter your credentials and click on the “Sign In” button to access your account.
Step 3: Go to “Your Music” Library
Once logged in, navigate to the “Your Music” library. You can find this option in the “Account & Lists” drop-down menu at the top right corner of the Amazon homepage.
Step 4: Select the Songs You Want to Download
In your “Your Music” library, locate the songs you want to download. You can search for specific songs or browse through your purchased music. Once you find the song you want, check the box next to it to select it for downloading.
Step 5: Click on the “Download” Button
After selecting the desired songs, look for the “Download” button. This button is usually located near the top of the page, next to other options like “Actions,” “Filter,” and “Sort.” Click on the “Download” button to initiate the download process.
Step 6: Choose Your Preferred Download Options
Upon clicking the “Download” button, a pop-up window will appear, offering you various download options. You can choose the format, quality, and location where you want the songs to be saved on your computer. Make your selections and click on the “Download” button to proceed.
Step 7: Wait for the Download to Complete
The download will begin, and you will see a progress bar indicating the download status. Depending on factors like your internet speed and file size, the download process may take a few seconds to a few minutes. Wait for the download to complete before proceeding.
Step 8: Access Your Downloaded Songs
Once the songs are successfully downloaded, you can access them on your computer. The default location where Amazon saves the downloaded songs is usually the “Downloads” folder. You can also specify a different location during the download process.
Step 9: Transfer the Songs to Your Preferred Media Player
To listen to your downloaded MP3 songs, you need to transfer them to your preferred media player. This can be done by simply dragging and dropping the downloaded files from their location to your media player software or device.
Step 10: Enjoy Your Downloaded MP3 Songs
Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded your MP3 songs from Amazon to your computer. Now you can enjoy your favorite music anytime, even without an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download MP3 songs from Amazon if I have a subscription or only if I purchase them?
You can only download MP3 songs from Amazon if you have purchased them. Subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited allow you to stream songs but do not provide an option for direct downloads.
2. Can I download songs purchased from Amazon onto my Mac computer?
Yes, the process of downloading MP3 songs from Amazon to a Mac computer is the same as downloading to a Windows PC. The steps mentioned in this article are applicable to both operating systems.
3. Do I need an internet connection to listen to the downloaded MP3 songs?
No, once the songs are downloaded to your computer, you can listen to them offline without an internet connection. This allows you to enjoy your favorite music even in areas without internet access.
4. Can I download an entire music album from Amazon instead of individual songs?
Yes, you can download entire music albums from Amazon. Simply select all the songs in the album and follow the same download process mentioned in this article.
5. Can I re-download the songs if I lose them or accidentally delete them from my computer?
Yes, once you have purchased a song from Amazon, you can re-download it to your computer at any time. Simply log into your Amazon account and access your “Your Music” library to download the songs again.
6. Can I download songs from Amazon to my mobile device?
Yes, Amazon provides a dedicated mobile app called Amazon Music, which allows you to download and listen to your purchased MP3 songs on your mobile device. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.
7. Are the downloaded MP3 songs protected by DRM?
No, the MP3 songs downloaded from Amazon are not protected by Digital Rights Management (DRM), which means you can transfer and play them on multiple devices of your choice.
8. Can I download songs from Amazon using a download manager?
Downloading songs from Amazon using a download manager is not officially supported. It is recommended to use the Amazon website or their dedicated apps to download MP3 songs.
9. Can I download songs from Amazon if I live outside of the United States?
Yes, Amazon allows customers from various countries to purchase and download MP3 songs. The availability of songs may vary depending on your location, but the general process of downloading remains the same.
10. Can I download songs from Amazon to an external hard drive?
Yes, during the download process, you can choose to save the songs to an external hard drive or any other location on your computer. Simply select the desired location before initiating the download.
11. Can I burn the downloaded MP3 songs onto a CD?
Yes, after downloading the MP3 songs from Amazon to your computer, you can burn them onto a CD using CD-burning software. This allows you to create physical copies of your favorite music.
12. Can I download songs from Amazon if I don’t have an Amazon account?
No, to purchase and download MP3 songs from Amazon, you need to create an Amazon account. The account creation process is simple and free of charge.