How to download movies tomy computer from my iphone?

If you want to download movies from your iPhone to your computer, there are a few simple methods you can use. Whether you have purchased movies from iTunes or have downloaded them from other sources, this article will guide you through the process.
Using iTunes to Transfer Purchased Movies
If you have purchased movies from the iTunes Store on your iPhone, you can easily transfer them to your computer using iTunes. Follow these steps:
1. Open iTunes on your computer.
2. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
3. Authorize your computer if prompted. If this is the first time you are connecting your iPhone to the computer, you may need to authorize it to access your purchased content. Follow the on-screen instructions to do so.
4. Select your iPhone icon in the iTunes window.
5. Click on the “Movies” tab located at the top of the iTunes window.
6. Check the box next to “Sync Movies.” This enables you to transfer movies to your computer.
7. Choose the movies you want to transfer by selecting the checkboxes next to them or selecting “Sync All Movies.”
8. Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button in the bottom-right corner of the iTunes window. The selected movies will start transferring to your computer.
Using Third-Party Apps to Transfer Movies
If you have downloaded movies from other sources onto your iPhone or if you prefer a different method, you can use third-party apps to transfer movies to your computer. Here’s how to do it:
1. Choose a reliable third-party app that allows you to transfer files between your iPhone and computer. Popular options include iMazing, Syncios, and iExplorer.
2. Download and install the app on your computer following the instructions provided by the app developer.
3. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
4. Open the third-party app on your computer.
5. Navigate to the media section within the app and choose “Movies” or “Files.”
6. Select the movies you want to transfer to your computer.
7. Choose the destination folder on your computer where you want to save the movies.
8. Click on the “Transfer” or “Export” button to initiate the transfer process. The app will start transferring the selected movies to your computer.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I download movies directly from my iPhone to my computer without using iTunes?
Yes, you can use third-party apps like iMazing, Syncios, or iExplorer to transfer movies from your iPhone to your computer without iTunes.
2. Are there any free apps available for transferring movies from iPhone to computer?
Yes, there are free apps available, but they may have limitations or offer additional paid features.
3. Can I only transfer purchased movies from iTunes to my computer?
No, you can transfer both purchased and downloaded movies from other sources using third-party apps.
4. Do I need to have an internet connection to transfer movies?
No, transferring movies from your iPhone to your computer can be done offline using a USB cable.
5. Can I transfer movies wirelessly without a USB cable?
Yes, some third-party apps offer wireless transfer options, but they usually require both your iPhone and computer to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
6. Does transferring movies to my computer affect the movies on my iPhone?
No, transferring movies to your computer does not remove or delete them from your iPhone unless you choose to delete them manually.
7. Can I transfer movies from my computer to my iPhone?
Yes, you can use the same methods mentioned above in reverse to transfer movies from your computer to your iPhone.
8. Can I transfer movies from one iPhone to another using these methods?
Yes, you can transfer movies from one iPhone to another using iTunes or third-party apps.
9. How long does the transfer process usually take?
The transfer time depends on the size of the movies being transferred and the speed of your USB connection. It can range from a few seconds to several minutes.
10. Can I transfer movies to a specific folder on my computer?
Yes, when using third-party apps, you can choose the destination folder on your computer where you want the movies to be saved.
11. Are the transferred movies compatible with all media players on my computer?
Transferred movies are usually compatible with popular media player applications, but compatibility may vary based on the file format and media player software you are using.
12. Are there any size limitations when transferring movies using these methods?
The size of the movies you can transfer depends on the available storage space on your iPhone and computer.