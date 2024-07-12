Are you a Hulu subscriber who wants to download movies onto your computer so that you can enjoy them offline? While Hulu primarily focuses on streaming content, there is a way to download movies from Hulu to watch later without an internet connection. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading movies onto your computer from Hulu, so that you can enjoy your favorite content at your convenience.
Can I Download Movies from Hulu?
Yes, Hulu allows its subscribers to download movies for offline viewing. However, not all movies are available for download, and it depends on the licensing rights Hulu has obtained for each movie in their library.
What Do I Need to Download Movies from Hulu?
To download movies from Hulu, you need to have a subscription to Hulu’s ad-free plan, which includes the download feature. Additionally, you need a compatible computer operating system, such as Windows 10 or macOS 10.13 or later.
How to Download Movies onto Your Computer from Hulu
To download movies from Hulu to your computer, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open the Hulu app on your computer.
Step 2: Log in to your Hulu account.
Step 3: Browse through the available movies and find the one you want to download.
Step 4: Once you’ve selected the movie, look for the download icon, which typically resembles a downward-pointing arrow.
Step 5: Click on the download icon to initiate the download.
Step 6: Wait patiently for the movie to download. The time it takes will depend on your internet speed and the size of the movie file.
Step 7: Once the movie is downloaded, you can find it in your designated downloads folder on your computer.
Can I Download TV Shows from Hulu?
Yes, Hulu also allows its subscribers to download TV shows for offline viewing. The process is similar to downloading movies.
Can I Watch Downloaded Movies Offline?
Yes, once you have downloaded a movie from Hulu, you can watch it without an internet connection. This is especially convenient for travelers or individuals with limited internet access.
Are Downloaded Movies Available Forever?
No, the downloaded movies from Hulu have an expiration date. This varies depending on the licensing agreements for each movie and can range from 48 hours to 30 days.
Can I Share Downloaded Movies with Others?
No, downloaded movies from Hulu are protected by digital rights management (DRM) and can only be viewed using the Hulu app with the account that initiated the download.
Can I Download Movies to External Storage?
No, currently Hulu only allows downloads to the internal storage of your computer or mobile device.
How Many Movies Can I Download at Once?
Hulu allows you to download up to 25 movies or episodes across five different devices.
Can I Download Movies on Multiple Devices?
Yes, you can download movies from Hulu on up to five devices linked to your Hulu account.
Can I Download Movies on Mobile Devices?
Yes, you can also download movies from Hulu on compatible mobile devices using the Hulu app.
Can I Download Movies in High Definition?
Yes, you can download movies from Hulu in high definition if they are available in HD. However, keep in mind that HD downloads will take up more storage space on your computer.
Is the Download Feature Available in All Countries?
No, the ability to download movies from Hulu is limited to the United States and Japan currently.
In conclusion, downloading movies from Hulu to your computer is a convenient feature available to Hulu subscribers with the ad-free plan. By following the steps outlined above, you can enjoy your favorite movies offline and on your own schedule. Happy downloading!