**How to download movies onto your computer from Amazon Prime?**
If you are an Amazon Prime member, you have access to a wide range of movies and TV shows that you can enjoy anytime, even offline. Downloading movies onto your computer from Amazon Prime is a simple process that allows you to watch your favorite content without an internet connection. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started:
1. **Step 1: Sign in to Amazon Prime**
Visit the Amazon website and sign in to your Amazon Prime account using your username and password.
2. **Step 2: Browse the available movies**
Explore the vast collection of movies offered on Amazon Prime. You can search for specific titles or browse through genres to find something that interests you.
3. **Step 3: Select a movie to download**
Once you’ve found a movie you’d like to download, click on the title to open the movie detail page.
4. **Step 4: Check for download availability**
Look for the “Download” option on the movie detail page. Not all movies are available for download, so make sure the one you’ve chosen has this option.
5. **Step 5: Choose your download quality**
After selecting the download option, you’ll be prompted to choose the video quality. Typically, Amazon Prime offers multiple quality options such as SD (Standard Definition) and HD (High Definition). Select the desired quality and click on the download button.
6. **Step 6: Download the movie**
Once you’ve chosen the quality, the movie will start downloading onto your computer. The download progress will be displayed, so you can track its completion.
7. **Step 7: Access downloaded movies**
After the download is complete, you can access your downloaded movies by going to the designated folder on your computer where Amazon stores the downloaded content.
8. **Step 8: Watch the movie offline**
Now that you have successfully downloaded the movie onto your computer, you can watch it at any time without an internet connection. Simply open the downloaded file using a media player on your computer, sit back, and enjoy your movie.
FAQs about downloading movies from Amazon Prime
1. Can I download movies from Amazon Prime on any computer?
Yes, as long as you have an active Amazon Prime membership, you can download movies from Amazon Prime on any computer.
2. How many movies can I download at once?
There is no specific limit on the number of movies you can download from Amazon Prime. However, the total downloads cannot exceed the available storage space on your computer.
3. Can I download movies and watch them on different devices?
Yes, you can download movies from Amazon Prime and then transfer them to other compatible devices, such as tablets or smartphones, to watch them offline.
4. Can I download movies in advance?
Indeed! If you know you’ll be in an area without internet access, you can download movies from Amazon Prime in advance and enjoy them offline later.
5. Can I download movies on a Mac computer?
Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to download movies on both Windows and Mac computers.
6. How long can I keep downloaded movies?
Downloaded movies from Amazon Prime have an expiration date, typically within 30 days. After that, you’ll need to renew the download if you still want to watch them offline.
7. Can I download movies for someone else using my account?
Yes, you can download movies from Amazon Prime for someone else to watch as long as they have access to your Amazon Prime account.
8. How much storage space do I need for downloaded movies?
The storage space required for downloaded movies varies depending on the video quality and length of the movie. Higher-quality movies tend to occupy more storage space.
9. Can I download movies in multiple languages?
Yes, Amazon Prime offers movies in various languages. You can select your preferred language when browsing the available content and download accordingly.
10. Can I download movies with subtitles?
Absolutely! Subtitles are available for many movies on Amazon Prime. You can enable or disable subtitles while watching the downloaded movie on your computer.
11. Can I download movies while streaming other content on Amazon Prime?
Yes, you can download movies from Amazon Prime while simultaneously streaming other content on the platform.
12. Can I download movies on a slow internet connection?
It is possible to download movies from Amazon Prime on a slow internet connection, but it may take longer for the download to complete. Patience is key in such cases.