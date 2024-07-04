How to download movies on hulu computer?

Are you looking to download movies on Hulu to your computer? Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies and TV shows. While Hulu does not provide an official option to download content for offline viewing, there are still a few workarounds that can help you achieve this. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading movies on Hulu to your computer.
To download movies on Hulu to your computer, you will need to follow these steps:
1. **Choose a third-party screen recording software:** Since Hulu does not offer a built-in download feature, you will need to utilize a reliable screen recording software to capture the movies while streaming them on your computer.
2. **Install and set up the screen recording software:** Download and install a reputable screen recording software on your computer. Once installed, follow the on-screen instructions to set it up according to your preferences.
3. **Open Hulu and find the movie you want to download:** Launch Hulu on your computer and navigate to the movie you wish to download.
4. **Start the screen recording software:** Open the screen recording software that you previously installed and configure it to record in full-screen mode. Make sure the software is set to record system audio as well.
5. **Begin playing the movie on Hulu:** Start playing the movie on Hulu and let the screen recording software capture the video and audio.
6. **Stop and save the recording:** Once the movie has finished playing or when you have captured the desired footage, stop the screen recording software and save the recording to your computer.
7. **Trim and edit the downloaded movie:** If necessary, you can use video editing software to trim and edit the downloaded recording to remove any unwanted parts or enhance the final video.
8. **Enjoy your downloaded movie offline:** After editing, you can now enjoy the downloaded movie on your computer even without an internet connection.
Please note that downloading movies on Hulu using screen recording software is against their terms of service, so it is essential to use downloaded content for personal use only and avoid sharing it with others.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I legally download movies from Hulu?
No, downloading movies from Hulu using screen recording software is against Hulu’s terms of service. Streaming services like Hulu allow you to only stream content, not download it for offline viewing.
2. Can I download Hulu movies on my mobile device?
No, the above method is specifically for downloading movies on a computer. However, Hulu offers a legitimate download option for offline viewing on supported mobile devices. You can download Hulu movies on smartphones and tablets using the official Hulu app.
3. Are there any legal alternatives to download movies from Hulu?
No, Hulu does not provide a legal option to download movies, so you will need to rely on third-party screen recording software if you want to save them to your computer.
4. Can I record movies on Hulu without using screen recording software?
No, currently screen recording software is the most common method to capture and download movies from Hulu.
5. Is it possible to download movies from Hulu to watch offline on an airplane?
Unfortunately, since Hulu does not offer an official download feature, you cannot download movies directly from Hulu to watch offline on an airplane. However, you can download the movies beforehand using the screen recording software and then transfer them to your device.
6. Can I download TV shows from Hulu using the same method?
Yes, you can use the same method to download TV shows from Hulu on your computer.
7. Are there any legal consequences for downloading movies from Hulu?
While downloading movies from Hulu using screen recording software is against their terms of service, there have been no legal consequences reported for personal, non-distributing use.
8. Can I download movies from other streaming platforms using this method?
The method mentioned in this article specifically addresses downloading movies from Hulu. However, similar screen recording software can be used to capture movies from other streaming platforms as well.
9. Is there a chance that the screen recording software will not work with Hulu?
In most cases, screen recording software should work fine with Hulu, but there is a possibility that certain software may have compatibility issues. It is recommended to check the software’s compatibility before recording.
10. Can I download movies from Hulu if I have a premium subscription?
No, Hulu’s premium subscription does not provide an official download option for movies. The only option to download content from Hulu is to use screen recording software.
11. Can the quality of the downloaded movies be compromised?
The quality of the downloaded movies depends on the settings of the screen recording software and the performance of your computer. It is recommended to use high-quality settings for the best results.
12. How long can I keep the downloaded movies on my computer?
Once you have downloaded movies from Hulu using screen recording software, you can keep them on your computer for as long as you want, provided you comply with Hulu’s terms of service and use them for personal, non-distributing use only.