Netflix has become one of the most popular platforms for streaming movies and TV shows. While online streaming is convenient, there are times when you may want to watch your favorite movies even when you don’t have an internet connection. That’s where the ability to download movies on Netflix comes in handy. In this article, we will explore how you can download your favorite movies on your computer using Netflix, along with some commonly asked questions about this feature.
How to Download Movies on Computer Netflix?
To download movies on your computer from Netflix, follow these simple steps:
1. Launch the Netflix app on your computer.
2. Sign in to your Netflix account.
3. Browse the vast library of movies and select the one you want to download.
4. On the movie’s description page, locate the download icon (a downward arrow) and click on it.
5. Select the video quality you prefer, such as Standard or Higher.
6. Wait for the download to complete.
7. Once the download is finished, you can find your downloaded movie in the “My Downloads” section of the Netflix app.
Downloading movies on your computer from Netflix allows you to watch them offline, without an internet connection. This is especially useful when you are traveling or in an area with limited internet access.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download any movie or TV show on Netflix?
No, not all movies and TV shows are available for download. Netflix has specific licensing agreements with content creators, so not everything can be downloaded.
2. Can I download movies on any computer?
Yes, you can download movies on any computer that supports the Netflix app. It can be a Windows PC or a Mac.
3. How many movies can I download at a time?
There is no specific limit imposed by Netflix on the number of movies you can download. However, it depends on the available storage space on your computer.
4. How can I manage my downloaded movies?
You can find and manage your downloaded movies in the “My Downloads” section of the Netflix app. From there, you can delete or play the downloaded movies.
5. Can I move the downloaded movies to an external storage device?
No, currently, Netflix does not allow you to move the downloaded movies to an external storage device. The downloaded movies can only be accessed through the Netflix app.
6. How long do I have to watch a downloaded movie?
The availability of downloaded movies varies, depending on the licensing agreements with content creators. Some movies may have an expiration date and will no longer be playable offline after that date.
7. Can I share my downloaded movies with others?
No, downloaded movies on Netflix are for personal use only. Sharing downloaded content is a violation of Netflix’s terms of service.
8. Can I download movies on a free Netflix trial?
Yes, the ability to download movies is available for both paid subscribers and users on a free trial.
9. Can I download movies on my mobile device and transfer them to my computer?
No, downloaded movies are DRM-protected and can only be accessed through the Netflix app on the device they were downloaded on.
10. How much storage space do I need to download movies?
The storage space required depends on the quality of the movie and its duration. Higher-quality movies will occupy more space.
11. Can I download movies on a public Wi-Fi network?
Yes, you can download movies on a public Wi-Fi network as long as you have a stable internet connection and permission to access Netflix on that network.
12. Can I download movies in advance and watch them later?
Yes, you can download movies in advance and watch them later. This is useful when you know you will be in an area with no internet connection.
Now that you know how to download movies on your computer from Netflix, you can enjoy your favorite movies anytime and anywhere, even without an internet connection. Just make sure to check the availability of download for each movie and manage your downloads to optimize your storage space. Happy movie watching!