How to download movies on a computer for airplane?

Imagine being on a long flight with no in-flight entertainment. Boring, right? Well, fret not! With a little preparation and the right tools, you can download your favorite movies on your computer and enjoy them during your flight. In this article, we will guide you through the steps involved in downloading movies on a computer for airplane use.
Step 1: Choose a Reliable Movie Downloading Platform
To begin, you need to find a reliable movie downloading platform. There are numerous options available, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and more. Pick a platform that suits your preferences and provides downloadable content.
Step 2: Subscribe to the Chosen Platform
Once you’ve decided on a platform, subscribe to it to gain access to a wide range of movies. Make sure the subscription includes the option to download movies for offline viewing. Some platforms offer a free trial period, which allows you to explore their library before committing.
Step 3: Install the Relevant App
To download movies on your computer, you may need to install the relevant application associated with the chosen platform. Visit the platform’s website or app store, download the software, and follow the installation instructions.
Step 4: Search and Select Movies
After installing the app, open it, and browse the available movie selection. Use the search bar or explore different genres to find movies that catch your interest. **Once you find a movie that you want to download for your flight, locate the download button or option and click on it to initiate the download process.**
Step 5: Manage Storage Space
Before downloading, ensure that your computer has sufficient storage space for the movies you wish to save. Movies can occupy a substantial amount of storage, so consider deleting any unnecessary files or transferring them to an external storage device to free up space.
Step 6: Monitor Download Progress
Once you’ve initiated the download, keep an eye on the progress bar so that you know how much time is required for the movie to be completely downloaded. Download speeds can vary based on your internet connection, so be patient and allow ample time for the process to complete.
Step 7: Enjoy Your Flight with Downloaded Movies
**When the download is complete, you are ready to enjoy your flight with the downloaded movies on your computer. Simply open the app, navigate to the downloaded movies section, and select the movie you wish to watch. Sit back, relax, and let the cinematic experience unfold in the comfort of your airline seat.**
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I download movies from any platform?
Yes, not all platforms allow movie downloads, so choose one that explicitly offers offline viewing options.
Q2: How many movies can I download at a time?
The number of movies you can download at a time depends on the storage capacity of your computer.
Q3: How long does it take to download a movie?
Download times vary based on the size of the movie and your internet connection speed. It could take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.
Q4: Can I watch downloaded movies on any media player?
Most movie platforms provide their own media player, which is compatible with the downloaded content. However, you can also try using popular media players like VLC for playback.
Q5: Can I share the downloaded movies with others?
Sharing downloaded movies with others may breach copyright laws, so it is best to enjoy them for personal use only.
Q6: Are all downloaded movies available forever?
The availability of downloaded movies depends on the platform’s licensing agreements. Some platforms may have an expiry period for downloaded content, while others allow indefinite offline access.
Q7: Can I download movies on a limited data plan?
Downloading movies can consume a significant amount of data, so it is advisable to use a stable and unlimited Wi-Fi connection to avoid exceeding data limits.
Q8: Can I start watching a movie while it’s still downloading?
Many platforms allow you to start watching a movie while it’s downloading. The buffering feature ensures a smooth viewing experience.
Q9: Can I resume a paused download?
Yes, platforms typically have a resume option that allows you to pick up where you left off if the download gets interrupted.
Q10: What if my downloaded movies are not playing?
If you encounter playback issues, try updating the app or consider converting the downloaded movie file to a compatible format.
Q11: Can I download movies on a Mac computer?
Yes, movie downloading is possible on both Mac and Windows computers, as long as the chosen platform supports your operating system.
Q12: Are subtitles available for downloaded movies?
Subtitles are often available for downloaded movies, but it depends on the movie platform and the specific movie you’re watching. Look for the subtitles option within the media player.