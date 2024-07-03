How to download movies on 123movies on computer?

The world of movies and television shows has greatly evolved with the increasing availability of online platforms. 123movies is one such platform that allows users to stream and enjoy a wide range of movies, TV series, and documentaries. However, sometimes you may want to download your favorite movies from 123movies on your computer to watch them offline or share them with friends. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading movies on 123movies on a computer.
The Process of downloading movies on 123movies on computer
To download movies from 123movies on your computer, follow the step-by-step instructions below:
**1. Find a reliable video downloader:** There are various video downloader tools available on the internet like VidMate, 4K Video Downloader, or TubeMate. Choose and install the one that suits your requirements and is compatible with your operating system.
**2. Launch the video downloader:** After installation, launch the video downloader on your computer.
**3. Open 123movies:** Open your preferred web browser and go to the official website of 123movies.
**4. Search for the desired movie:** Use the search bar on the 123movies homepage to find the movie you want to download.
**5. Start playback:** Click on the movie title and start playing it on the 123movies platform.
**6. Copy the movie URL:** While the movie is playing, copy the URL from the address bar.
**7. Paste the URL:** In the video downloader tool, you will find an option to paste the URL. Click on it and paste the copied movie URL.
**8. Choose the video quality and format:** Select the desired video quality and format in which you want to download the movie. The options may vary depending on the downloader you are using.
**9. Start the download:** Click on the “Download” button or a similar option to start the downloading process.
**10. Wait for the download to complete:** The time required for the download to finish will depend on the size of the movie and your internet connection speed. Be patient and let the downloader do its job.
**11. Locate the downloaded movie:** Once the download is complete, go to the designated folder or location where the video downloader saves downloaded files. You can change the default download location in the settings of the video downloader if needed.
**12. Enjoy your downloaded movie:** Now that you have successfully downloaded the movie from 123movies on your computer, you can watch it anytime without an internet connection.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I download movies from 123movies for free?
Yes, you can download movies from 123movies for free using video downloader tools.
2. Are there any legal issues in downloading movies from 123movies?
Downloading movies from unauthorized sources like 123movies may violate copyright laws in many countries. It is essential to ensure you have the right to download or stream the content.
3. Can I download movies from 123movies on my Mac?
Yes, most video downloader tools are compatible with Mac operating systems. Make sure to download a version that specifically supports Mac.
4. Are there any risks of malware or viruses while downloading movies from 123movies?
There is a risk of malware or viruses when downloading files from unofficial websites. Hence, it’s advisable to use trusted video downloader tools and have updated antivirus software on your computer.
5. Can I download movies from 123movies on my smartphone?
Yes, you can download movies from 123movies on your smartphone using video downloader applications available in app stores.
6. How long does it take to download a movie from 123movies?
The time for downloading a movie depends on its size and your internet connection speed. Generally, it can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.
7. Can I download multiple movies simultaneously from 123movies?
Some video downloader tools support batch downloading, allowing you to download multiple movies simultaneously. However, simultaneous downloading may slow down the overall download speed.
8. Can I resume a paused or interrupted download from 123movies?
Yes, video downloader tools usually offer the option to resume interrupted downloads. However, it may vary depending on the tool you are using.
9. Can I download subtitles along with the movie from 123movies?
Yes, most video downloader tools allow you to download subtitles along with the movie to enhance your viewing experience.
10. How much storage space do I need to download movies from 123movies?
The storage space required depends on the size of the movie files you download. Ensure you have sufficient free space on your computer before downloading.
11. Can I transfer the downloaded movies to other devices?
Yes, after downloading movies from 123movies, you can transfer them to other devices such as smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs via USB or other file transfer methods.
12. Is it legal to download movies from 123movies?
123movies is known for hosting pirated content, which is illegal in many countries. It is advised to consider legal alternatives for downloading or streaming movies.