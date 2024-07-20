How to download movies off netflix on you computer?

**How to Download Movies off Netflix on Your Computer?**
Netflix allows users to download movies and TV shows for offline viewing on their mobile devices through the Netflix app. However, downloading movies off Netflix on your computer involves a different process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download your favorite movies from Netflix on your computer and enjoy them offline.
To download movies from Netflix on your computer, you can follow these simple steps:
1. **Open the Netflix App:** Launch the Netflix app on your computer. If you don’t have the app installed, download it from the Microsoft Store (Windows 10) or from the macOS App Store (Mac).
2. **Sign in to Your Netflix Account:** Sign in to your Netflix account using your email address and password.
3. **Browse and Select a Movie:** Browse through the vast collection of movies available on Netflix. Once you find a movie you want to download, click on it to open the movie details page.
4. **Check for Availability:** Look for the download icon on the movie details page. This icon usually appears as a downward arrow pointing to a horizontal line. If the movie is available for download, it will be listed there.
5. **Click on the Download Icon:** Click on the download icon to start the download process. The movie will start downloading to your computer.
6. **Manage Downloads:** To manage your downloads, click on the “Menu” button (three horizontal lines) in the top-left corner of the app and select “My downloads.” Here, you can view and access your downloaded movies.
7. **Enjoy Offline Viewing:** Once the movie is downloaded, you can watch it offline at any time without an internet connection.
FAQs about Downloading Movies off Netflix on Your Computer
1. Can I download movies from Netflix on any computer?
No, you can only download movies from Netflix on computers that have the Netflix app installed.
2. How much storage do I need to download movies from Netflix?
The amount of storage required depends on the quality of the movie and the length of the film. Higher quality movies take up more space, so ensure you have sufficient storage available.
3. Can I download movies from Netflix if I don’t have an active internet connection?
No, you need an active internet connection to download movies from Netflix. However, once downloaded, you can watch them offline.
4. Can I download unlimited movies from Netflix?
Netflix imposes a limit on the number of movies you can download. The limit can vary depending on your subscription plan.
5. Can I watch downloaded Netflix movies on other devices?
No, downloaded Netflix movies can only be watched on the device where they were downloaded.
6. How long can I keep downloaded movies from Netflix?
The duration for which you can keep downloaded movies varies. Some movies have an expiration date, while others can be kept indefinitely until you delete them.
7. Can I download Netflix movies on a Mac?
Yes, you can download Netflix movies on a Mac. Simply download the Netflix app from the macOS App Store and follow the steps mentioned earlier.
8. Can I download movies while streaming others on Netflix?
Yes, you can download movies while streaming others, as long as you have an active download slot available.
9. Are all movies available for download on Netflix?
No, not all movies on Netflix are available for download. The availability of the download option depends on various factors, including licensing agreements with content providers.
10. Can I download movies in different quality options?
Yes, Netflix provides different quality options for downloads. You can choose between standard quality, which requires less storage space, and high quality, which provides better video quality but requires more storage.
11. Can I download TV shows from Netflix?
Yes, besides movies, you can download TV shows from Netflix using the same process.
12. Can I download movies from Netflix on a Windows 7 computer?
No, the Netflix app is only available for Windows 10 and later versions. Therefore, you can’t download movies from Netflix on a Windows 7 computer.