Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms globally, offering a vast library of movies, shows, and documentaries. While the convenience of streaming content is unparalleled, Netflix also allows users to download their favorite movies for offline viewing. In this article, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of downloading movies off Netflix on your computer.
How to download movies off Netflix on computer?
To download movies from Netflix on your computer, follow these steps:
1. **Launch the Netflix app**: Open the Netflix app on your computer.
2. **Sign in**: Log in to your Netflix account using your email address and password.
3. **Choose a movie**: Browse through the Netflix library and select the movie you want to download.
4. **Check availability**: Make sure the movie is available for download by looking for the download icon (a downward-facing arrow).
5. **Click on the download icon**: Once you’ve found a downloadable movie, click on the download icon next to it.
6. **Choose the desired video quality**: Netflix will provide you with multiple video quality options to choose from. Higher quality results in better image resolution but uses more storage space.
7. **Wait for the download to complete**: The download progress will be displayed on your screen. Once finished, a notification will appear.
8. **Access your downloaded movie**: To locate your downloaded movie, go to the “Downloads” section within the Netflix app.
That’s it! You have successfully downloaded a movie off Netflix on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download movies on any computer?
Yes, you can download movies on any computer that has the Netflix app installed.
2. How many movies can I download?
The number of movies you can download mainly depends on the available storage space on your computer.
3. Can I download movies using a web browser?
No, currently, downloading movies from Netflix is only available through their app, not via web browsers.
4. Can I download movies on a Mac?
Yes, Netflix allows movie downloading on both Mac and Windows computers.
5. Can I watch downloaded movies offline?
Absolutely! Once you have downloaded a movie, you can watch it offline without an internet connection.
6. How long can I keep a downloaded movie?
Downloaded movies remain accessible as long as they are available on Netflix. If a movie gets removed, it will no longer be playable.
7. Can I download movies in all countries?
No, the availability of the download feature may vary depending on your geographic location. Some content may not be available for download due to licensing agreements.
8. Can I download movies on my phone and computer simultaneously?
Yes, Netflix allows users to download movies on both their phones and computers at the same time.
9. Can I download movies on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download movies on multiple devices, but the number of downloads depends on your Netflix subscription plan.
10. Can I download movies in high-definition (HD) quality?
Yes, Netflix provides high-quality video options for downloading movies. However, HD downloads require a higher amount of storage space.
11. Can I download TV shows as well?
Absolutely! The process of downloading TV shows is similar to downloading movies on Netflix. Just look for the download icon.
12. Will downloaded movies take up a lot of storage space?
The amount of storage space taken by downloaded movies depends on the video quality you choose. Higher quality videos generally require more storage space compared to lower quality options.
Now that you know how to download movies off Netflix on your computer, you can enjoy your favorite content without worrying about an internet connection. Happy downloading!