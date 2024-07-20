How to download movies in netflix on computer?

Netflix allows users to download their favorite movies and TV shows for offline viewing. This feature comes in handy when you’re on the go or don’t have an internet connection. If you’re wondering how to download movies in Netflix on a computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to download movies from Netflix and provide useful tips to enhance your downloading experience.
Steps to Download Movies in Netflix on Computer
1. Check for Compatible Devices:
Ensure that you have a compatible device, such as a Windows 10 computer or a laptop, to download movies from Netflix. Unfortunately, Netflix downloading isn’t available on all devices.
2. Install the Netflix App:
Visit the Microsoft Store and search for the Netflix app. Download and install the app on your computer.
3. Log in to Netflix:
Launch the Netflix app and log in using your Netflix account credentials.
4. Choose a Movie to Download:
Browse through the vast collection of movies and TV shows available on Netflix. Once you’ve found a movie you want to download, click on it to open the details page.
5. Click on the Download Button:
On the movie’s details page, you’ll find a download button. Click on it to start downloading the movie to your computer.
6. Choose the Download Quality:
Netflix offers different download qualities. Higher quality leads to a better viewing experience but takes up more storage space. Select the quality that suits your preferences and available storage.
7. Wait for the Download to Complete:
The download may take some time, depending on your internet speed and the size of the movie. Ensure that your computer is connected to a stable internet connection until the download finishes.
8. Access Your Downloads:
To access your downloaded movies, click on the “Downloads” tab at the bottom of the Netflix app. Here, you’ll find all your downloaded content.
9. Remove Downloaded Movies:
If you’ve finished watching a downloaded movie or need to clear up storage space, you can remove downloaded movies by clicking on the “Edit” button in the “Downloads” tab and selecting the movies you want to delete.
10. Watch the Downloaded Movie:
To watch a downloaded movie on Netflix, click on the movie’s thumbnail in the “Downloads” tab. The movie will start playing in the Netflix app.
11. Download Movies on Multiple Devices:
You can download movies on multiple devices as long as they are compatible with Netflix downloading. Follow the same steps on each device to download your favorite movies.
12. Keep Your Downloads Up to Date:
Netflix periodically updates its downloaded content to ensure that you have access to the latest movies and TV shows. Connect your computer to the internet regularly to download updates.
FAQs
Q1: Can I watch downloaded movies without an internet connection?
Yes, you can watch the downloaded movies from Netflix without an internet connection.
Q2: How many movies can I download at a time?
You can download as many movies as your device’s storage allows.
Q3: How long do I have to watch a downloaded movie?
Most downloaded movies from Netflix have an expiration date. Once the movie expires, you’ll need to redownload it if you want to watch it again.
Q4: Can I download movies on a Mac?
Unfortunately, the Netflix app for Mac does not support downloading as of now. However, you can stream movies online using a web browser.
Q5: Can I download movies on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose an external hard drive as the destination to save your downloaded movies. Make sure you have enough free space on the drive.
Q6: Can I download movies in HD quality?
Yes, Netflix offers HD quality for downloaded movies if the content is available in HD.
Q7: Can I share downloaded movies with friends?
No, downloaded movies from Netflix are encrypted and can only be played through the Netflix app on the device they were downloaded on.
Q8: Can I download movies on a non-Windows computer?
Netflix downloading is available on Windows, iOS, and Android devices, but not on Linux.
Q9: Can I download movies with subtitles?
Yes, you can download movies with subtitles in various languages if they are available for a particular movie or TV show.
Q10: Can I download entire TV show seasons?
Yes, you can download full seasons of TV shows on Netflix.
Q11: Can I download movies while traveling internationally?
Yes, you can download movies while traveling internationally, provided you have an internet connection to initiate the download.
Q12: Can I download movies on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can download movies from Netflix on a Chromebook by using the Netflix Android app available through the Google Play Store.