**How to download movies from Netflix to my computer?**
Netflix is a popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows for its subscribers. While streaming content online is convenient, there may be times when you want to download movies from Netflix to your computer for offline viewing. Thankfully, Netflix allows users to download movies and TV episodes to watch later without an active internet connection. In this article, we’ll guide you through the simple steps to download movies from Netflix to your computer.
To download movies from Netflix to your computer, follow these steps:
1. **Install the Netflix app**: If you haven’t already, download and install the official Netflix app for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store.
2. **Launch the Netflix app**: Open the Netflix app on your computer by clicking on the app shortcut.
3. **Log in to your Netflix account**: Enter your Netflix account credentials to log in.
4. **Choose your movie**: Browse through Netflix’s extensive library and select the movie or TV show you want to download. You can search for specific titles using the search bar.
5. **Check for download availability**: Not all movies and TV shows are available for download due to licensing restrictions. To check if a specific movie can be downloaded, click on the download button underneath the title. If a download is available, you will see a download icon.
6. **Start the download**: Click on the download icon to begin downloading the movie or TV show to your computer. The download progress will be displayed on the Downloads page.
7. **Access your downloads**: To access your downloaded movies, click on the menu icon in the upper left corner and select “My Downloads.” Here, you will find all the movies and TV shows you have downloaded.
8. **Enjoy offline viewing**: Once the download is complete, you can watch the movie or TV show anytime, even without an internet connection. Simply open the Netflix app, go to “My Downloads,” and select the desired title to start watching.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download movies from Netflix on any computer?
Yes, as long as you have the official Netflix app installed on your Windows 10 computer, you can download movies from Netflix.
2. Can I download movies from Netflix using a Mac computer?
Unfortunately, the ability to download movies from Netflix is currently limited to Windows 10 computers and tablets running Windows 10 Version 1607 or later.
3. Can I download movies from Netflix on my mobile device?
Yes, Netflix allows users to download movies and TV shows on mobile devices as well. Simply follow the same steps mentioned above on your iOS or Android device using the Netflix mobile app.
4. How many movies can I download at once?
Netflix does not impose any limit on the number of movies you can download. However, the storage space on your computer may limit the number of downloads.
5. How long can I keep downloaded movies on my computer?
The length of time you can keep a downloaded movie on your computer depends on the licensing agreement between Netflix and the content creators. Some titles may have an expiration date, while others can be stored indefinitely.
6. Can I watch downloaded movies from Netflix on other devices?
No, downloaded movies from Netflix can only be watched on the device where the download occurred. The content is encrypted and can only be played within the Netflix app.
7. Can I download movies while streaming other content on Netflix?
Yes, you can download movies from Netflix while streaming other content, but keep in mind that downloading may affect your streaming quality.
8. Can I download movies on Netflix using a Wi-Fi connection only?
Yes, Netflix requires a stable internet connection to download movies, and a Wi-Fi connection is preferred for larger downloads to avoid using up mobile data.
9. Can I download movies from Netflix if I cancel my subscription?
No, you need an active Netflix subscription to download movies from Netflix. Once your subscription expires or is canceled, you won’t be able to access the downloaded movies.
10. Can I download movies in HD quality from Netflix?
Yes, you can download movies from Netflix in high-quality if the option is available. However, keep in mind that high-quality downloads require more storage space.
11. Can I download movies from Netflix on a Chromebook?
Netflix supports downloads only on Windows 10 devices running the official Netflix app. Therefore, Chromebooks are not currently compatible with Netflix downloads.
12. Can I share downloaded movies from Netflix with others?
No, downloaded movies from Netflix are DRM-protected and can only be accessed by the account that downloaded them. Sharing downloaded content is not permitted by Netflix’s terms of use.