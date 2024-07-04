How to download movies from netflix to external hard drive?

Downloading movies from Netflix to an external hard drive allows you to watch your favorite content offline without using up valuable internet data. Here’s how you can easily download movies from Netflix to your external hard drive:
1. **Step 1: Choose the right external hard drive**
Before starting the downloading process, ensure that your external hard drive has enough space to store the movies you want to download from Netflix. Connect the external hard drive to your computer or laptop.
2. **Step 2: Install the Netflix app**
If you haven’t already, download and install the Netflix app on your computer or laptop. Ensure that you have an active Netflix subscription and are logged in to your account.
3. **Step 3: Select the movie you want to download**
Browse through the Netflix library and select the movie or TV show that you want to download to your external hard drive.
4. **Step 4: Start the download**
Look for the download icon (usually a downward-facing arrow) next to the movie or TV show you’ve selected. Click on the download icon to start the downloading process.
5. **Step 5: Choose the download quality**
Netflix offers different download quality options (standard or high) for offline viewing. Select your preferred download quality and wait for the download to finish.
6. **Step 6: Change the download location**
By default, Netflix saves downloaded movies to the internal storage of your computer. To change the download location to your external hard drive, go to the app settings and select the external hard drive as the download location.
7. **Step 7: Transfer the downloaded movie to your external hard drive**
Once the movie has finished downloading, locate the downloaded file on your computer. Cut and paste the file from your computer to the external hard drive to transfer it successfully.
8. **Step 8: Access the downloaded movie**
Disconnect the external hard drive from your computer and connect it to your TV or other playback device. Navigate to the downloaded movie file on the external hard drive and start watching your favorite content offline.
FAQs:
1. Can I download movies from Netflix to my external hard drive for free?
No, you need an active Netflix subscription to download movies to your external hard drive for offline viewing.
2. How much storage space do I need on my external hard drive to download movies from Netflix?
The amount of storage space you need on your external hard drive depends on the number of movies or TV shows you want to download. Ensure that your external hard drive has enough space to store your desired content.
3. Can I download movies from Netflix to any external hard drive?
Yes, you can download movies from Netflix to any external hard drive as long as it is compatible with your computer or laptop.
4. Do downloaded movies from Netflix expire?
Yes, downloaded movies from Netflix have a limited time for offline viewing, which varies depending on the licensing agreements for the content. Make sure to watch the downloaded movies within the expiration period.
5. Can I watch downloaded movies from Netflix on any device?
You can watch downloaded movies from Netflix on any device that supports the Netflix app and is logged in with your account. Simply transfer the downloaded files to the device you want to watch them on.
6. Can I download Netflix movies to an external hard drive on a mobile device?
Currently, Netflix only allows downloading movies to a mobile device’s internal storage, not directly to an external hard drive. You can transfer downloaded movies from your mobile device to an external hard drive using a computer.
7. Can I share downloaded Netflix movies from my external hard drive with others?
Sharing downloaded Netflix movies from your external hard drive may violate Netflix’s terms of service. It’s best to watch downloaded content for personal use only.
8. Is there a limit to how many movies I can download from Netflix to an external hard drive?
Netflix imposes a limit on the number of devices and downloads you can have for offline viewing. Ensure that you comply with Netflix’s download limits when saving movies to your external hard drive.
9. Can I download Netflix originals to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can download Netflix original movies and TV shows to your external hard drive for offline viewing. Simply follow the steps mentioned above to download and transfer the content successfully.
10. Do I need a high-speed internet connection to download movies from Netflix to an external hard drive?
While a stable internet connection is required to download movies from Netflix, the speed of your internet connection may affect the download time. Ensure that you have a reliable internet connection for a smooth downloading process.
11. Can I watch downloaded movies from Netflix offline without an internet connection?
Once you’ve downloaded movies from Netflix to your external hard drive, you can watch them offline without an internet connection. This is useful when traveling or in areas with limited internet access.
12. How can I ensure that the downloaded movies from Netflix are in good quality on my external hard drive?
Choose the high-quality download option when downloading movies from Netflix to ensure that the content looks great when watching it offline. Make sure that your external hard drive has enough space to store high-quality files.